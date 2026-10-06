Beaufort Film Society’s ‘Shorts At High Noon’ returns Oct. 7

Popular program moves to new home – USCB Center for the Arts

Staff reports

The Beaufort Film Society (BFS) brings its popular Shorts at High Noon film series to the USC Beaufort Center for the Arts beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, and continuing each Wednesday through Nov. 18, 2026.

The seven-week series gives Lowcountry audiences another opportunity to enjoy a selection of short films screened during the 2026 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), including several category and individual award winners.

Screenings begin promptly at noon, with check-in beginning at 11:30 a.m. Programs run approximately one hour.

Admission is free and the public is invited to the screenings.

“Shorts at High Noon gives our community another chance to see some of the outstanding independent films that helped make BIFF 2026 so memorable,” Beaufort Film Society President Ron Tucker said. “It’s an easy way to spend a lunch hour enjoying some terrific filmmaking, and we’re especially pleased to once again make these screenings available to the community free of charge.”

2026 Shorts At High Noon Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Hell In a Climate Haven — 17 minutes — Student

The Liars of Black Mountain — 13 minutes — Short

The Drive — 13 minutes — Short

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Saverio ★ — 14 minutes — Short

Sit With Me While I Die ★ — 20 minutes — Short

Together Forever — 9 minutes — Short

Wednesday, Oct. 21

The Crawfish Dance ★ — 3 minutes — Animation

Watching Walter — 18 minutes — Short

Goodbye Stranger — 17 minutes — Student

Wanna Be A Star — 6 minutes — Short

Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Dumbletons — 14 minutes — Short

O & O ★ — 20 minutes — Short

Snipped — 14 minutes — Short

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Yer Smackin’ — 7 minutes — Student

The Lights Above ★ — 17 minutes — Student

Collision Theory ★ — 21 minutes — Student

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Lonely ★ — 19 minutes — Short

Walter — 18 minutes — Short

The Artis Residence ★ — 11 minutes — Short

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Session is for Beaufort Film Society members only. The final program will offer BFS members a special opportunity to participate directly in the selection process for the 2027 Beaufort International Film Festival, viewing three BIFF 2027 submissions and voting to help determine an official selection for the upcoming festival.

★ Denotes a BIFF 2026 Category or Individual Award Winner

For additional information about Shorts at High Noon, the Beaufort Film Society and the Beaufort International Film Festival (Feb. 16–21, 2027), visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.