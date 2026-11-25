Hemingway’s closure leaves Beaufort without its annual Orphans and Strays gathering

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

BEAUFORT – For more than three decades, anyone who found themselves without a place to spend Thanksgiving in Beaufort could count on a warm meal and good company at Hemingway’s Bistro.

Attendees of the annual Orphans and Strays Thanksgiving gathering pose for a group photo outside Hemingway’s Bistro on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in downtown Beaufort. Following the closure of Hemingway’s in September, 2026 marks the first Thanksgiving in 32 years without the annual community gathering. Photo courtesy of Kanani Robinson

It didn’t matter whether they were longtime locals, tourists passing through town or people who simply didn’t have family nearby. Everyone was welcome.

But following the closure of the downtown Beaufort establishment in September, this year will mark the first Thanksgiving in 32 years without the annual Orphans and Strays gathering, according to former Hemingway’s owner Kanani Robinson.

The tradition even survived the COVID-19 pandemic, with organizers spacing out tables and requiring attendees to wear masks and gloves while using the buffet.

“For over 30 years, Orphans and Strays was one of the most special traditions at Hemingway’s,” Robinson said. “We provided the main dishes for Thanksgiving dinner, and people from all over the community would bring their favorite sides, desserts, and whatever else they wanted to contribute. It was one big Thanksgiving potluck, and everyone was welcome.”

Born out of kindness

The tradition began in the mid-1990s under Lea and Andina Foster, who purchased Hemingway’s from its original owner, John Casanova, and operated the establishment for about 20 years.

According to Robinson, the Fosters had spent years living aboard a boat and experienced the hospitality of strangers in various ports during Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays.

When they purchased Hemingway’s, they wanted to pay that kindness forward by providing a place for others to spend the holidays.

Over the years, the gathering grew into a community tradition that required little advertising.

Kanani Robinson, left, and local musician Campfire Tyler entertain attendees during the annual Orphans and Strays Thanksgiving gathering on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Hemingway’s Bistro in downtown Beaufort. The free community gathering featured a potluck Thanksgiving dinner and live music. Photo courtesy of Kanani Robinson

Robinson first became involved with Orphans and Strays while working as a bartender for the Fosters. She took over ownership of Hemingway’s in 2019 and helped carry on the Thanksgiving tradition for a decade.

The gathering typically drew between 50 and 100 people, depending on the weather, though some years brought even larger crowds. Organizers never knew exactly how many people would show up or what dishes they would bring.

The festivities lasted several hours and included live music. In recent years, attendees were treated to performances by local musician Campfire Tyler, often dressed in a turkey costume.

Local musician Campfire Tyler, dressed in a turkey costume, performs during the annual Orphans and Strays Thanksgiving gathering on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Hemingway’s Bistro in downtown Beaufort. Live music was a staple of the longtime holiday tradition. Photo courtesy of Kanani Robinson

One particularly memorable year, Robinson recalled, featured men dressed in kilts playing bagpipes.

“It didn’t matter if you were a regular, a tourist passing through, someone who lived alone, or someone who just didn’t have family nearby,” Robinson said. “You had a place to go, a warm meal, and people to spend the holiday with.”

A different kind of Thanksgiving

Robinson considered hosting Orphans and Strays at another location this year, but after Hemingway’s suddenly closed in September, she decided to take some time for herself.

“I had thought about possibly trying to host an Orphans and Strays party somewhere else, but with the sudden closure I really just wanted to take a step back and breathe,” Robinson said.

Instead of preparing to welcome dozens of people on Thanksgiving Day, Robinson will spend the holiday at her mother’s house with her own family for the first time in a decade.

“It’s very bittersweet to not be hosting for the community, but I am looking forward to having a regular Thanksgiving with my own family for a change,” she said.

For Robinson, the absence of the annual gathering is another reminder of what Hemingway’s represented to those who frequented the downtown establishment.

“That’s what made Hemingway’s so special. It wasn’t just a bar,” Robinson said. “For so many people, it was a second home and an extended family. Some of the best friendships and memories were made within those walls.”

While Robinson will not host the gathering this year, she hopes the spirit of Orphans and Strays will live on beyond the walls of Hemingway’s.

“We didn’t just lose a business when Hemingway’s closed,” Robinson said. “We lost a place that brought people together, especially on a day when nobody should have to feel alone.”

Asked what she thinks the community will miss most about Orphans and Strays, Robinson pointed not just to the Thanksgiving meal but to the sense of connection that came with it.

“I think the community will miss the sense of always belonging and being accepted somewhere,” she said. “A hot meal. A friendly conversation. A family.”

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at dearley@theislandnews.com.