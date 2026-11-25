Parades, tree lightings and holiday celebrations planned throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

From Christmas parades and tree lightings to holiday markets, visits with Santa and festive performances, communities across Beaufort and Jasper counties are preparing to celebrate the holiday season.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, residents and visitors will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy longstanding Lowcountry traditions, support local businesses and spend time with family and friends.

Here is a look at some of the holiday events planned throughout the two counties through the new year.

Northern Beaufort County

Friday, Nov. 27, through Tuesday, Dec. 15 – Burton Fire District’s Annual Santa’s Mailbox Program: The Burton Fire District will kick off its annual Santa’s Mailbox program at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at its headquarters, 36 Burton Hill Road, Beaufort.

Children are invited to drop off letters to Santa Claus in special mailboxes provided by the fire district. All letters with a legible name and return address will receive a personalized reply from Santa before Christmas.

The mailboxes will remain available through Dec. 15. For more information, call the Burton Fire District at 843-255-8011.

Friday, Nov. 27 – Oyster Shell Nativity Workshop: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., 2631 Boundary Street, Beaufort. Participants will create an 8-by-10-inch Nativity scene using oyster shells, incorporating a piece of the Lowcountry into their holiday decorations.

Sunday, Nov. 29 – Children’s Christmas Market: Battery Point neighborhood, Beaufort. The holiday market will highlight young entrepreneurs and their creations, offering an opportunity to support local children while shopping for holiday gifts.

Sunday, Nov. 29 – Artists Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m., downtown Beaufort and the Freedman Arts District. Main Street Beaufort is partnering with the Freedman Arts District to host a free celebration of local art and creativity as part of a nationwide initiative encouraging shoppers to support artists during the holiday season.

Nearly 30 local artists will participate in a makers market along Craven Street and at the historic Beaufort Arsenal. Visitors can meet artists, watch live demonstrations and shop for original paintings, photography, jewelry, textiles, pottery, woodworking and other handcrafted items.

Participating downtown galleries and businesses, as well as the King Street Arts Center, will offer additional opportunities to explore and purchase locally produced artwork.

A complimentary shuttle will connect the Beaufort Arsenal, downtown galleries and King Street Arts Center throughout the event, allowing visitors to park in one location and explore the participating venues. Admission is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 – Port Royal Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m., Port Royal. Residents are invited to gather for the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting, marking the beginning of the community’s holiday festivities.

Thursday, Dec. 3 – Deck the Halls: 4 p.m., Lobeco Branch Library.

Dec. 3, 8, 10, 16 and 17 – Santa Claus is Coming to Port Royal: The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department is partnering with the Port Royal Town Council to bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods throughout the community. Firefighters will drive the fire truck while Town Council members ride alongside Santa, greeting residents along the way.

All neighborhood visits will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Santa will visit The Village, The Preserves at Port Royal, Casablanca Circle and Marsh Pointe Apartments.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, he will visit Wrights Point, Picket Fences, Eventide, Port Royal Apartments, Zephyr Apartments, Willow Point, Carolina Village and Baynard Cove.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Santa will visit Shadow Moss, Abberly Point and Broad River Village.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, he will visit Parc, Legends, Shell Point Farm, Liberty Point and Azalea Square.

The final evening of neighborhood visits, Thursday, Dec. 17, will include Waddell, Lenora, Azalea, Smilax, Riverside Drive, Camellia, Aster, Royal Palms and Rosemont.

Friday, Dec. 4 – Night on the Town: 6 p.m., downtown Beaufort. The annual celebration kicks off Beaufort’s holiday weekend with downtown shopping, holiday entertainment, the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and a family-friendly holiday movie.

Friday, Dec. 4 – John Mark Verdier House Holiday Open House: 6 p.m., 801 Bay St., Beaufort. Visitors can explore the historic downtown house museum during Beaufort’s holiday kickoff celebration.

Saturday, Dec. 5 – Gullah Taste of Christmas and Rice Cook-Off: 11 a.m., Beaufort. The event celebrates Gullah Geechee foodways and cultural traditions, highlighting rice dishes and traditional Lowcountry cooking.

Saturday, Dec. 5 – Light Up the Night Holiday Boat Parade: 6 p.m., Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, downtown Beaufort. Hosted by the Beaufort Water Festival, the free annual event will feature recreational and commercial boats decorated with holiday lights. Participating boats will pass the waterfront twice, with prizes awarded in five categories based on vessel size and type.

Boats will gather on the Beaufort River at 5 p.m., with the lead boat expected to reach the Waterfront Park seawall by 6 p.m.

Registration is free, and boat owners wishing to compete for prizes must submit their applications by Nov. 29. A mandatory captains’ safety meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Safe Harbor Port Royal Landing Marina.

Sunday, Dec. 6 – Beaufort Christmas Parade: 3 p.m., downtown Beaufort. Holiday floats, marching groups, local businesses and community organizations will make their way through downtown as Beaufort wraps up its annual holiday weekend.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, through Saturday, Dec. 12 – Beaufort Railroaders’ Annual Holiday Train Show: The annual exhibition features model railroad layouts and miniature scenes for train enthusiasts and families of all ages.

Thursday, Dec. 10 – The Sounds of Christmas: A Jazz Celebration with Charlton Singleton: 7:30 p.m., Beaufort. The holiday concert will feature jazz renditions of seasonal music.

Friday, Dec. 11 – Beaufort County Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 to 7 p.m., Beaufort.

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Jingle All the Way 5K: 9 a.m., Technical College of the Lowcountry, Beaufort. Runners and walkers can get into the holiday spirit with a seasonal 5K.

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Port Royal Second Saturday Shop & Stroll: Beginning at 10 a.m., Port Royal. Visitors can explore local shops and businesses while completing their holiday shopping.

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Port Royal Christmas Golf Cart Parade: Hosted by the Old Village Association of Port Royal, the annual parade features golf carts decorated for the holiday season.

Sunday, Dec. 13 – Beaufort Symphony Orchestra holiday concert: 5 p.m., Beaufort. The orchestra will celebrate the season with a holiday musical performance.

Sunday, Dec. 13 – Christmas Night in Beaufort: 5 to 7 p.m., 201 Jennings Road, Beaufort.

Through Sunday, Jan. 3 – Deck the Halls Holiday Art Exhibition: King Street Arts Center, 1407 King St., Beaufort. The Freedman Arts District’s inaugural hallway gallery exhibition transforms the arts center’s hallways into a seasonal showcase of artwork.

Saturday, Dec. 19 – Wreaths Across America: Noon, Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort. As part of the annual nationwide Wreaths Across America observance, volunteers will gather to honor and remember the nation’s veterans by placing evergreen wreaths at their graves. Wreath placement will begin immediately following the ceremony.

Local coordinators David Edwards and Laura Fanelli have set a goal of 26,000 wreaths for Beaufort National Cemetery this year. As of Nov. 23, 15,195 wreaths had been sponsored.

To sponsor a wreath or volunteer visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Southern Beaufort County

Friday, Nov. 27 – Mall-Ternative Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Old Town Bluffton. Local businesses and galleries offer an alternative to traditional Black Friday shopping, encouraging residents to support independent merchants as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

Friday, Nov. 27 – Santa and Shopping Day: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina, Hilton Head Island. Families can visit with Santa and explore the waterfront shopping and dining destination. Santa is scheduled to appear from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27 – Black Friday at Coligny: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Coligny Plaza, Hilton Head Island.

Friday, Nov. 27 – Harbour Town Christmas Tree Lighting and Thanksgiving Concert: Harbour Town, Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island. Santa will visit with children from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Christmas tree lighting will take place shortly before Gregg Russell’s 7:30 p.m. concert beneath the Liberty Oak.

Friday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Jan. 1 – Harbour Town Lights: Harbour Town, Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island. Seasonal light displays and a decorated Christmas tree will illuminate the marina throughout the holidays. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food or an unwrapped toy benefiting the Deep Well Project.

Saturday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Nov. 30 – Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops: The orchestra will present its seasonal holiday concert series, with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Bluffton and 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Monday on Hilton Head Island.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Jan. 3 – “Annie”: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. The Broadway musical follows the adventures of a young orphan and features familiar songs including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.” Matinee and evening performances are scheduled throughout the holiday season. Tickets are required.

Thursday, Dec. 3 – Old Town Bluffton Jingle Stroll: Historic Old Town Bluffton. Visitors can browse local shops, boutiques and art galleries while enjoying an evening in the historic district.

Friday, Dec. 4 – Winter Wonderland Festival: 4 to 7 p.m., Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. The Island Recreation Association’s free family festival will feature bounce houses, music and a Golden Candy Cane Hunt beginning at 5:30 p.m. Food, beverages and some activities will be available for purchase.

Friday, Dec. 4 – Bluffton Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa’s Workshop and Holiday Movie: Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the town’s Christmas tree lighting at Martin Family Park. Families can visit Santa’s Workshop at the DuBois Park pavilion before enjoying an outdoor screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 – 55th annual Bluffton Christmas Parade: 10 a.m., Bluffton Historic District. A community tradition spanning more than five decades, the parade will feature local businesses, organizations and holiday floats traveling through Old Town. The event will be held rain or shine unless weather conditions are deemed unsafe.

Saturday, Dec. 5 – Hilton Head Island Christmas Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m., Lowcountry Celebration Park, 94 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island.

Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6 – Coastal Christmas Holiday Market: Beach House, Hilton Head Island. Shoppers can browse holiday gifts and merchandise during the weekend market.

Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 20 – Bluffton on Ice: New Riverside Event Lawn, 38 Red Barn Drive, Bluffton. The Town of Bluffton will offer free outdoor skating on a synthetic ice rink, with skates available to borrow. Food trucks and entertainment are also planned.

The rink will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 15, 17, 18 and 19; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 and 16.

Friday, Dec. 11 – Pictures with Santa: 4 to 7 p.m., New Riverside Barn, 30 Red Barn Drive, Bluffton. Families can bring their cameras or phones to take photographs with Santa during the opening evening of Bluffton on Ice.

Sunday, Dec. 13 – Latin Christmas Market: Noon to 6:30 p.m., Shelter Cove Community Park, Hilton Head Island. The inaugural market will celebrate Latin holiday traditions.

Sunday, Dec. 13 – Merry & Made Holiday Craft Fair: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Riverside Event Lawn, 38 Red Barn Drive, Bluffton. Local artists and craftspeople will offer handmade holiday gifts during the outdoor skating festivities.

Thursday, Dec. 17 – Visit with Santa: 4 to 7 p.m., Bluffton Welcome Center. Families will have another opportunity to visit with Santa before Christmas.

Saturday, Dec. 19 – Polar Pines Express Holiday Wagon Ride: 1 p.m., Heritage Farm, Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island. Families will travel by wagon to a holiday-themed destination featuring crafts, hot chocolate, treats, music and a reading of “The Polar Express.” Reservations are required by calling 843-842-1979.

Saturday, Dec. 19 – The Nutcracker and Sugar Plum Fairy’s Sweet Soirée: 5 to 7 p.m., New Riverside Barn, Bluffton. Okatie Youth Ballet will present a free performance featuring excerpts from “The Nutcracker” from 5 to 6 p.m. at the event pavilion. A reception inside the barn from 6 to 7 p.m. will include refreshments and opportunities to take photographs with the dancers.

Through Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Society of Bluffton Artists Holiday Market: 7 Church Street, Bluffton. Shoppers can browse locally created artwork and gifts for the holiday season.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Gregg Russell Christmas Concert: 7:30 to 9 p.m., Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island. The free, family-friendly concert will take place beneath the Liberty Oak. Santa is scheduled to visit from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and again following the performance.

Thursday, Dec. 24 – Jingle Jingle Bridge Run: 8 a.m., Crossings Park, Hilton Head Island. Participants can begin Christmas Eve with a 5K or 10K race featuring a route across Broad Creek.

Sunday, Dec. 27 – Paws and Claus Parade: 1 to 2 p.m., Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island. Dogs dressed in holiday attire will parade behind Santa before participating in activities and posing for photographs. The event is free, with registration available before the parade.

Sunday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Dec. 28 – Holiday Fun in Harbour Town: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island. Families can enjoy holiday movies, marshmallow roasting and train rides. Donations of canned food benefiting the Deep Well Project are encouraged.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – Holiday Lights Wagon Ride: 5 to 6 p.m., Heritage Farm, Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island. Participants can enjoy an evening wagon ride through the Sea Pines Forest Preserve accompanied by holiday music, hot chocolate and seasonal treats.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – Polar Bear Swim: 11 a.m., Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island.

Thursday, Dec. 31 – Harbour Town New Year’s Eve Celebration: Beginning at 6 p.m., Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island. Live entertainment will accompany two ball drops from the Harbour Town Lighthouse, one at 7 p.m. for families with younger children and another at midnight.

Friday, Jan. 1 – Polar Plunge: 10:30 a.m., Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head Island. Participants can welcome the new year with a dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

Through Thursday, Jan. 7 – Holiday Lights and Christmas Tree: Shelter Cove Towne Centre, 40 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island. The shopping center will feature seasonal light displays and a 28-foot Christmas tree throughout the holiday season.

Jasper County

Tuesday, Dec. 1 – Hardeeville Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 to 9 p.m., Hardeeville City Hall, 205 Main St. The free community celebration will feature Christmas carols, holiday storytelling, refreshments and opportunities to take photographs with Santa.

Friday, Dec. 11 – Polar Bear Express Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m., Jasper County Farmers Market, 9935 S. Jacob Smart Blvd., Ridgeland. Jasper County School District and Jasper County Parks and Recreation are partnering to host a free family movie night featuring popcorn and hot chocolate. Parents must accompany their children. To RSVP, call 843-726-1618.

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Hardeeville Christmas Parade and Merry on Main: The city’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 3 p.m. and travel through downtown Hardeeville, featuring decorated floats, local businesses and community organizations. Following the parade, Merry on Main will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at 205 Main St., featuring food and craft vendors.

Share your holiday events

The Island News will continue to update its online holiday events guide throughout the season at theislandnews.com.

If your organization, church, school, business or community group is hosting a public holiday event in Beaufort or Jasper County that you would like to have included, please email info@theislandnews.com with the event name, date, time, location, admission cost, if applicable, and a brief description of the planned activities.

Event dates and times are subject to change. Attendees are encouraged to check with event organizers before making plans.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at dearley@theislandnews.com.