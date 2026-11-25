Staff reports

The annual Beaufort County Christmas tree lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, in the Beaufort County Courthouse Plaza.

All County employees, their families and the public are invited to attend. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

There will be an appearance by a special guest from the North Pole arriving in his sleigh, face painting, activities and games, food trucks, and, of course, lots of music and singing holiday carols.

Parking is available at the Main Administration Building located at 100 Ribaut Road.