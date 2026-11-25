By Tony Kukulich

The Island News

About four years ago, Chef Bernard Bennett and his business partner Matt Cunningham made a bold, albeit risky, decision. They decided to open a restaurant that featured West African and Caribbean food … in Bluffton.

The pair’s decision to stake their reputations and their cash on an untested concept paid off in spades earlier this fall when their restaurant, Okàn, earned a prestigious Bib Gourmand designation in Michelin’s American South Guide.

The Michelin Guide, famous for its one-, two- or three-star ratings of some of the best restaurants in the world, grants the Bib Gourmand award to restaurants offering outstanding food at affordable prices.

“Celebrating West African, Caribbean, and Lowcountry traditions, dishes are rife with bold spicing and vibrant flavors. Think tender jackfruit fritters with berbere aioli, jerk oxtails with djon djon rice, and curried goat with Carolina gold rice,” reads Okàn’s entry in the Michelin Guide.

It’s the first year that the restaurant, located at 71 Calhoun St., in Old Town Bluffton, received the award. Zach Gardner of ZG Construction installs the Michelin plaque recognizing Chef Bernard Bennett’s 2026 Bib Gourmand award during a reception Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at Bennett’s restaurant, Okàn, in Bluffton. The Bib Gourmand recognizes restaurants that serve exceptional food at an affordable price. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

“For me, it means we’re being recognized for doing something right. There was a lot of hesitation and thought about doing this kind of restaurant in Bluffton, but Bluffton really embraced us. We couldn’t be more happy,” Bennett said.

While Bennett was committed to the concept of serving West African and Caribbean food, he understood the challenges it presented. Most Americans aren’t familiar with the dishes they way they might be with Italian, Asian or Mexican cuisine.

“I’m really trying to bring it to the forefront in this area,” Bennett said. “It was a hard decision because we want to be here for everybody, but I think Lowcountry cuisine is African cuisine. It’s just an offshoot of it.”

The Bib Gourmand awards were announced in Nashville in October. Okàn’s Bib Gourmand award resulted, maybe predictably, in a bump in the number of people trying the restaurant for the first time. It’s motivated the curious, who haven’t gotten around to trying the restaurant out. And, Bennett said, it’s motivated some who might not have otherwise ventured in.

In what has become a familiar refrain, Bennett repeats, “We’re here for everyone.”

Cunningham was more specific about the changes brought about by the restaurant’s inclusion in the Michelin guide.

“We’ve increased our volume by 40-60%. That’s the impact of the guide,” he said. A reception recognizing Chef Bernard Bennett’s 2026 Bib Gourmand is held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at Bennett’s restaurant, Okàn, in Bluffton. The Bib Gourmand is awarded by Michelin and recognizes restaurants that serve exceptional food at an affordable price. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

Trained as a chef in Chicago’s thriving restaurant scene, Bennett made his way to the Lowcountry along with thousands of others in 2021, fleeing the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic to shelter with family and avoid Chi-Town’s brutal winter.

There was a more pragmatic aspect about the move, too. During the pandemic, restaurants resorted to outdoor service. It’s difficult to do that during a Chicago winter. In coastal South Carolina, that wasn’t an issue.

“Here you can eat outside pretty much 90% of the time,” Bennett said.

He met Cunningham, who was developing the property where Okàn now sits. Cunningham built the space with the goal of creating a restaurant that would attract people from around the region, a destination food space. The right chef was needed to see that concept come to life. Cunningham spoke with several chefs, but couldn’t find the right match.

“I wanted to find a chef who I could promote, who I could invest in, and build a concept around,” Cunningham said.

The pair were introduced by a mutual friend, and their first conversation between the future partners lasted for five hours. Borrowing the kitchen at The Farm restaurant in Bluffton, Bennett cooked a meal for Cunningham. Sampling Bennett’s dishes, Cunningham knew he’d found his chef.

Cunningham said it would not have worked five or six years ago. The town wasn’t ready for it. The palates weren’t ready for it. In 2023, the pair pushed forward and opened Okàn.

“We were the bleeding edge when we got here. But we stuck with it, and now we’re the leading edge. Michelin put us in the lead,” Cunningham said. Bill Miles (left) and Matt Cunningham (right) present Chef Bernard Bennett a Michelin plaque recognizing his 2026 Bib Gourmand award during a reception Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at Okàn in Bluffton. The Bib Gourmand recognizes restaurants that serve exceptional food at an affordable price. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

During an impromptu ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Bill Miles, president and CEO of the Hilton Head & Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, along with Cunningham, presented Bennett with a plaque commemorating the achievement. The bright red plaque, which contrasted sharply with the white exterior walls and black trim is hard to miss. Of course, that’s the point.

“I thought my dreams would happen in Chicago. Instead, that happened in Bluffton,” Bennett said.

Neither Cunningham nor Bennett is resting on their laurels. Both men said that new concepts are in development.

“We will open up another restaurant. There will be another Bernard Bennett restaurant for sure in this area,” Cunningham said.

You can reach Tony Kukulich at 854-257-8125 or at tkukulich@theislandnews.com.