School officials say steps have been taken to maintain classroom instruction

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A Battery Creek High School teacher has resigned after being arrested on a drug possession charge, according to a notification sent to parents by the school.

Angela Marie Schmitt, 48, of Lady’s Island, was arrested Friday, Nov. 20, by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first offense, according to Beaufort County court records.

Schmitt was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 7:51 a.m. Friday and released at 10:11 a.m. that same day on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, according to detention center and court records.

Schmitt taught Health Science Technology at Battery Creek High School.

In its notification to parents, the school identified the substance as cocaine and said Schmitt was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a law enforcement investigation. She has since resigned.

“The school has taken steps to ensure continuity of instruction for students enrolled in Health Science Technology courses,” the notification said.

The circumstances surrounding Schmitt’s arrest, including where the alleged offense occurred and whether it had any connection to her employment at the school, were not disclosed in the notification.

Attorney Scott Wayne Lee filed a notice of representation and a motion for disclosure of evidence on Schmitt’s behalf Monday, Nov. 23, according to court records.

The case remains pending in Beaufort County General Sessions Court.

Schmitt is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at dearley@theislandnews.com.