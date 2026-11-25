Officials urge caution as holiday traffic increases across Beaufort, Jasper counties

By Tony Kukulich and Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

Floodwaters cover portions of the parking lot and surround the entrance to the Henry Robinson Boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. A developing low-pressure system brought strong winds and coastal flooding to portions of Beaufort County ahead of Thanksgiving. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

A developing coastal low-pressure system is bringing rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to Beaufort and Jasper counties as Thanksgiving holiday travel gets underway, prompting officials to urge motorists to use caution.

Though the morning high tide has passed, flooding continues to cause problems in portions of Beaufort County, while holiday traffic congestion and wet roadways are creating concerns along Interstate 95 in Jasper County.

At Hunting Island State Park, South Beach is reportedly closed due to flooding, as is the nearby Russ Point boat ramp. The boat ramp is expected to remain closed through the evening high tide, which will occur at 8:14 p.m.

Flooding has also been reported on the Fripp Island side of the bridge connecting Fripp to Hunting Island. Travelers attempting to get onto Fripp are being directed to the Hunting Island Nature Center to wait for water levels to recede and allow safe travel.

High water levels also inundated portions of The Sands in Port Royal, including areas around the boat ramp, parking lot, boardwalk and observation tower.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tide gauge at Fort Pulaski peaked at 10.39 feet just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, falling just below the major flood stage of 10.5 feet. A coastal flood advisory for Beaufort County expired at 11 a.m.

The evening tide at Fort Pulaski is expected to be less severe, reaching 8.9 feet, below the minor flood stage.

Floodwaters extend beyond the marsh and into the shell-covered parking area at The Sands in Port Royal on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. A coastal flood advisory was in effect for Beaufort County until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Officials urge caution on I-95

In Jasper County, the City of Hardeeville issued an emergency alert at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday advising motorists traveling on Interstate 95 through the city to use caution due to holiday traffic congestion and wet road conditions.

Rain is expected to continue throughout Wednesday and linger into Thanksgiving Day.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) recommends that holiday travelers monitor weather updates, avoid last-minute travel, plan alternate routes in case of flooding or road closures, and check operating hours for gas stations and restaurants, as many may be closed for the holiday.

Hazardous coastal conditions

The National Weather Service in Charleston advised that the developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a range of hazardous weather conditions across the Lowcountry throughout Wednesday.

A high surf advisory is in effect for Beaufort County until 5 p.m., with breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet predicted. Some beach erosion could result from the high surf.

A gale warning is also in effect until 5 p.m. With seas reaching 10 feet and wind gusts of up to 40 knots, the National Weather Service advises mariners to remain in port or seek safe shelter.

Up to 1 inch of rain is expected to fall across the region.

You can reach Tony Kukulich at tkukulich@theislandnews.com or at 854-257-8125.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at smurdaugh@theislandnews.com.