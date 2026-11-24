Following a crash that left Christian Cruz-Castillo seriously injured, his family finds strength in an outpouring of local support

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

ST. HELENA ISLAND — It was supposed to be an ordinary Saturday evening for the Cruz family.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the family was gathered at home on St. Helena Island, discussing what to make for dinner. They settled on sandwiches, and three brothers headed to Walmart to pick up groceries.

They never made it.

Christian Cruz-Castillo, 18, suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Folly Road and U.S. Highway 21.

Christian Cruz-Castillo, 18, poses for a portrait before a Nov. 7, 2026, crash left him with a severe spinal cord injury. The former Beaufort High School soccer player graduated from The Complete Student in June and worked at Dockside. Audrey Woodley-Cruz/Submitted

More than two weeks later, he remains hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where he is awake and responsive but requires a ventilator to breathe through a tracheostomy tube, according to his stepmother, Audrey Woodley-Cruz.

His family is facing the uncertainty of his recovery, mounting expenses and the challenge of securing specialized rehabilitation care.

But as Thanksgiving approaches, they are also experiencing an outpouring of support from a community determined to help.

“We’re a small school. We are a community school,” said Blaire Lent, founder and head of school at The Complete Student, where Christian graduated in June. “When someone in our community is hurt, we rally together.”

A family’s life changes

Christian was riding with his brothers, Manuel, 21, and Josiah, 16, when their vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Nov. 7.

Josiah was driving, Manuel was in the front passenger seat, and Christian was in the back.

Christian was partially ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries to his head, neck and spinal cord.

Woodley-Cruz, a nurse practitioner, said Manuel called the family after the crash. She and her husband rushed to the scene, where several bystanders had stopped to help.

She credits those who assisted Christian before emergency personnel arrived with helping save his life.

A heavily damaged vehicle involved in a Nov. 7, 2026, collision near Folly Road and U.S. Highway 21 on St. Helena Island is pictured after the crash. Christian Cruz-Castillo, 18, suffered a severe spinal cord injury in the collision, which remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Audrey Woodley-Cruz/Submitted

Christian was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital before being flown to MUSC in Charleston for emergency surgery.

Although he has shown some encouraging signs of movement and sensation, the extent of his recovery remains unknown, Woodley-Cruz said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. The Island News contacted the agency’s public information officer for additional details, but the information was not available before the newspaper’s Monday print deadline.

The young man behind the injury

Born in Mexico, Christian moved to the United States in 2022 to live with his father, stepmother and siblings. He is one of eight children in the blended Cruz family.

He arrived speaking little English and enrolled at The Complete Student, a small, independent private school in Port Royal serving students in Grades 5 through 12.

Christian Cruz-Castillo, 18, a June 2026 graduate of The Complete Student, remains hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in a Nov. 7, 2026, crash on St. Helena Island. Audrey Woodley-Cruz/Submitted

The school provides a close-knit educational environment where teachers work individually with students to help them meet their academic goals.

Lent described Christian as easygoing, likable, talented at math and a gifted soccer player.

“He’s a good friend,” she said.

She also remembers his determination.

During his senior year, Christian struggled with reading. Because he did not have a scheduled first-period class, Lent offered to work with him individually during that time.

Christian began arriving at school an hour earlier than required each day to improve his reading skills.

Over time, Lent said, he advanced several reading grade levels and earned his diploma.

Christian played varsity soccer at Beaufort High School, worked at Dockside Restaurant on Lady’s Island and hoped to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

He was especially close to his younger brother Josiah. The two worked together, spent much of their free time together and had planned to begin building a computer the day after the crash.

Since the collision, Josiah has struggled emotionally, Woodley-Cruz said.

Lent said one of the school’s teachers, Mr. Henry, has been picking Josiah up each day because he is not yet comfortable driving again.

At school, his friends offer something equally important – a chance to return to familiar routines.

They joke, play games and spend time together without making every conversation about the crash.

A community steps forward

The Complete Student’s response began almost immediately.

After learning about the crash, Lent contacted school families and shared information about a GoFundMe campaign established to help Christian and the Cruz family.

Donations came from current families, former students and others in the school community, including one teacher who contributed $1,000, Lent said.

Josiah’s junior class organized a bake sale that raised $690, while teachers have prepared meals for the family.

Lent also recently drove several teachers to MUSC in the school’s van to visit Christian.

Flowers, stuffed animals, photographs and handwritten messages of encouragement fill a table in Christian Cruz-Castillo’s hospital room at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The 18-year-old has received support from family, friends and teachers following a Nov. 7, 2026, crash on St. Helena Island. Audrey Woodley-Cruz/Submitted

They took turns spending time with him, joking about making him complete math assignments and write an essay.

Although Christian has difficulty speaking and moving, the teachers were able to see him smile and laugh. For Lent, the response reflects the relationships built over years of teaching Christian and his siblings.

“Christian would do this for anyone,” she said.

The road ahead

Christian will need specialized spinal cord rehabilitation after leaving the hospital.

His family hopes to send him to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a facility specializing in rehabilitation for people with spinal cord and brain injuries.

But Woodley-Cruz said the center is outside the family’s insurance network, and the family was told an eight-week stay could cost approximately $110,000 without insurance coverage.

They are seeking an exception that would allow Christian to receive treatment there.

Woodley-Cruz said the medical bills associated with his hospitalization have already exceeded $1 million, although the family’s ultimate financial responsibility will depend on insurance coverage and other arrangements.

The family also faces expenses associated with travel, lodging, meals, missed work and caring for their other children while Christian remains in Charleston.

Relatives, friends and members of the school community have stepped in to help, providing meals, transportation and assistance with the family’s daily needs.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $19,700 toward a $26,000 goal.

A different Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will look different for the Cruz family this year.

Instead of gathering at home, Woodley-Cruz and her husband are focused on Christian’s care in Charleston while their other children adjust to the changes brought by the crash.

Christian Cruz-Castillo, second from right, stands with members of the Cruz family in a family portrait taken before his Nov. 7, 2026, crash on St. Helena Island. The family has received an outpouring of community support as Christian remains hospitalized in Charleston. Audrey Woodley-Cruz/Submitted

There is no clear timeline for when Christian will leave the hospital or how much function he may eventually regain.

For Lent, the generosity shown by the school community has reinforced the importance of helping others when they need it most.

“I am super grateful to our families who understand that this is a community,” she said. “They don’t just talk about it, they use action.”

And for Christian, whose teachers remember his determination, kindness and easy smile, that community is doing what it can to help him face whatever comes next.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at dearley@theislandnews.com.