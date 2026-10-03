ARTS BRIEFS 

Shore Notes welcomes five new members

Staff reports

Shore Notes A Cappella Chorus is celebrating five new members who discovered the joy of four-part harmony during the chorus’s free Summer Camp.

Shore Notes is an award-winning women’s a cappella chorus with members from communities throughout the Lowcountry.

Participants spent several Monday evenings rehearsing with Shore Notes, developing their vocal skills and preparing music for a final performance for family and friends. Five — Diane Ehrmann, Debra Schutz, Tammy Goins, Emmy Carroll and Mary-Iris Taylor — have now continued their musical journey as full members of the chorus.

“Summer Camp lets women experience the music and friendships that make Shore Notes special,” Membership Chair Christine Raetsch said. “We’re thrilled that five decided to keep singing with us.”

The chorus will welcome more prospective singers during Boo La La: A Halloween and Holiday Guest Night from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26.

Guests can sing with the chorus, meet its members and enjoy a sneak peek at music being prepared for Shore Notes’ holiday performances. Attendees are invited to wear something Halloween-themed, holiday-themed, or both if they would like.

“Every member once attended her first rehearsal,” Raetsch said. “Guest Night is a fun way to take that first step.”

Boo La La will be held at Okatee Baptist Church, 5467 N. Okatie Highway in Ridgeland. Advance registration is available at www.shorenotes.com.

‘Roots, Rhythm & Soul’

Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers present “Roots, Rhythm & Soul” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, and at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11 at the USCB Center For The Arts.

Sponsored by Beaufort Memorial, this electrifying and inspiring night features a mix of gospel, jazz, soul and Gullah sounds performed by internationally renowned recording artists Marlena Smalls and her Hallelujah Singers. All tickets are $32 each. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit USCBCenterForTheArts.com.

SC Ballet’s Disco Inferno

South Carolina Ballet’s Disco Inferno, presented Saturday, Oct. 17, at the USCB Center For The Arts, is a dazzling multimedia celebration of the music, glamour, and irresistible rhythm of the disco era.

Inspired by the electric atmosphere of Studio 54, this vibrant production brings the excitement of a legendary time in music and nightlife to the ballet stage through bold choreography, dynamic visuals, and an infectious sense of energy.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit USCBCenterForTheArts.com.