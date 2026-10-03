Beaufort Memorial welcomes gastroenterologist 

Special to The Island News

Beaufort Memorial has expanded access to gastroenterology care in the Lowcountry by adding board-certified, fellowship-trained specialist Dr. Patrick Lazarczyk, in early September.

Board-certified in internal medicine and board-eligible in gastroenterology, he performs routine and complex GI procedures, treating common conditions affecting the esophagus, colon and stomach while helping patients prevent and manage acute and chronic GI disease.

The Chicago native grew up around medicine, and shadowed several gastroenterologists before earning his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency in 2023 at Ascension Providence Hospital (now Henry Ford Providence Southfield) in Southfield, Mich., where he also completed his gastroenterology fellowship in 2026.

“I enjoy building connections with my patients, and I care for them as I would my own family,” Dr. Lazarczyk said. “I want to educate and reassure them the way I would want to treat my own loved ones.”

Outside of medicine, Dr. Lazarczyk is an avid sports fan who enjoys hockey, baseball, soccer and golf. He’s also a passionate traveler and has traveled extensively through Europe.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Lazarczyk or any of the practice providers, call 843-770-4588.