Jazz and more: Experience the magic of Nicole Henry 

By Margit Resch

Special to The Island News

When was the last time you floated on cloud nine? If it’s been a while, then come to the performance of singer and actress Nicole Henry, whose captivating beauty of both voice and stage presence will carry you into the stratosphere.

You think I am exaggerating? Go to her website (nicolehenry.com) and look at the countless gorgeous photographs of Nicole in different sexy outfits, dynamic poses, dramatic expressions, interesting locations. And listen to her passionate, soulful voice, her music ranging from classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards and blues to heart-wrenching originals. And then come to her concert at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, on Fripp Island, so you can see and hear all of this in real life. In cloud nine.

Nicole’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. She has bewitched audiences in 20 countries, in cities like Tokyo, Madrid, Paris, Moscow, Shanghai; at two dozen festivals; and in almost every state in the United States.

Usually she tours the world with her quartet, but she has also been a special guest of jazz and pops orchestras and big bands. No matter what, the reviews of her performances by prestigious papers and magazines are, without fail, enthusiastic praises: “A pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery. She phrases with a freewheeling sense of play that never loses sight of the subject at hand.” So wrote the New York Times.

The Jazz Journal raved: “Emotionally warm, stylistically elegant, musically flawless, this is contemporary jazz singing at its very best. Recommended to those who like the real thing.” Nicole Henry

And Jazz Improv explained: “Like (Billie) Holiday, Henry can stretch a phrase like taffy and land cat-like square on the beat. Impeccable pitch and a marvelous knack to draw you in to the lyric.”

Nicole grew up in a musical family in Bucks County, Pa., sang in church and in school, and studied cello and ballet. She graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Communications and Theatre, and then launched a successful acting career. However, it’s singing that is really her passion, her calling. And she quickly became one of the jazz world’s most acclaimed performers, possessing a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities and powerful emotional resonance.

Her passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her numerous accolades, such as (according to her biographical notes) the “Soul Train Award” for Best Traditional Jazz Performance, “Best New Jazz Artist” by HMV Japan, “Best Solo Musician” by her hometown Miami New Times; and she was hailed as “One of Eight Black Artists Making Waves in 2024” by Symphonic Distribution. She has enjoyed five Top 10 CDs, including her latest album “Time to Love Again,” and numerous Top 20 singles.

She has recorded with musical legends like Kirk Whalum, Julian Lage, John Clayton and Gerald Clayton, and she performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra, the Pasadena Pops and Michael Feinstein. In late 2019, Nicole returned to the theatrical stage and garnered praise for her role in the musical version of “The Bodyguard.” She portrayed Shug Avery in “The Color Purple,” Brenda in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” and she starred in the musical “A Wonderful World,” based on the life of Louis Armstrong.

Remarkably, and much to her credit, Nicole is also a champion of many nonprofits, often as a member on the organization’s board, such as the Miami Children’s Initiative, National Public Radio, Feeding America, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and Doctors Without Borders.

We would love to see you at Nicole Henry’s concert. You might consider becoming a member of Fripp Island Friends of Music (FIFOM), an organization that has been hosting internationally acclaimed musicians to perform on Fripp for 43 years. Membership gives you access to all five season concerts, plus to the wonderful post-show reception, where you can chat with the musicians while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres prepared fresh by Harold’s Chef Services. We are grateful for the generous sponsorship of Bill’s Liquor and Fine Wines.

Sponsorship/membership helps fund both FIFOM’s great performances and its charitable Music-in-the-Schools mission. The basic FIFOM membership, only $100, has not changed. Tickets at the door are $30. Ready to join us? Text or call Rebecca Climer at 615-594-1552 or email her at rebecca.climer@gmail.com; and go to frippfriendsofmusic.com for more information.

See you Sunday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m., at the Fripp Island Community Centre.

Want To Go?

Who: Nicole Henry

What: Fripp Island Friends of Music (FIFOM) Concert Series

When: 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Fripp Island Community Centre

Tickets: Tickets are $30 at the door.

Contact Rebecca Climer at 615-594-1552 or rebecca.climer@gmail.com; or go to frippfriendsofmusic.com for more information.