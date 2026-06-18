Juneteenth celebration, parade set for Friday

Port Royal event takes place Saturday

Staff reports

Friday marks the holiday known as Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. The holiday is meant to give Americans time to reflect on the nation’s history, celebrate freedom, and recognize the ongoing pursuit of equality and opportunity for all.

In the Beaufort area, the Juneteenth celebrations will begin at 10 a.m., Friday.

Beaufort’s third annual Juneteenth Unity Parade will kick off at 10 a.m., following the usual parade route — Boundary, Carteret, and Bay streets – in downtown Beaufort

This year’s Grand Marshal is Anita “Aunt Pearlie Sue” Prather, founder of the Gullah Kinfolk Traveling Theater.

The Juneteenth Celebration at Historic Penn Center also begins at 10 a.m., Friday, and runs until 2 p.m. on the historic campus at 16 Penn Center Circle East on St. Helena Island.

The event, free and open to the public, features live music, free food, and community vibes while educating attendees about this important day in history.

There is yet another event on Saturday. The sixth annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration takes place at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at the Naval Heritage Park at 1615 Ribaut Road in Port Royal.

The Saturday event, once again free and open to the public, will be packed with music, food, and good vibes.