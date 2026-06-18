Celebrate the life of radio icon Mark Robertson on Sunday, June 28

Bluffton event to include pet adoptions and pet food donation drive

Staff reports

Friends, listeners, and community members are invited to gather for a celebration of life honoring longtime radio personality Mark Robertson from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 28, at The Barn at New Riverside at 30 Red Barn Drive in Bluffton.

Robertson, a beloved voice of 98.7 The River for 48 years, died on April 25 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing marks the loss of a trusted broadcaster, community advocate, and friend to generations across Savannah and Bluffton.

Known for keeping listeners informed and entertained, Robertson built a legacy that extended far beyond the airwaves. He was the founder of the station’s annual Christmas Wish program, a 25-year tradition that brought comfort and joy to families facing cancer during the holidays.

In honor of Robertson’s lifelong love for animals, Palmetto Animal League and Hilton Head Humane Association’s Okatie Campus will be on site with adoptable pets, educational materials, and information about fostering, pet care, and spay and neuter services. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to support the organizations and animals in their care. QR codes will also be available at the event for monetary donations, which will be shared among participating charities.

For those who wish to contribute supplies, current needs include: Friskies canned kitten food and pate; Purina Dog Chow, Puppy Chow, Kitten Chow and Cat Chow Complete; unflavored Pedialyte; Gerber or Beech-Nut chicken baby food; bath towels; paper towels; Dawn dish soap; cat carriers; and peanut butter without xylitol.

The June 28 celebration of life is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to come share stories, memories, and honor a man whose voice, generosity, and compassion helped shape the community for nearly five decades.

Visit www.colrobertson.com for more information or to make a donation.