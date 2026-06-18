Battle of the Beards returns to Port Royal

Three local business owners compete to raise money for The Helianthus Project; losers face a live beard shaving at Fuel & Fire

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The beards are back, the stakes are higher and the razors are ready.

The Helianthus Project’s annual Battle of the Beards fundraiser, a Viking-themed competition that challenges local business leaders to raise money for anti-human trafficking efforts and survivor support services throughout the Lowcountry, returns this weekend. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Fuel & Fire in Port Royal.

This year’s competitors include Scott Bowman, owner of Fuel & Fire; Jesse Klausman, owner of Jesse’s Tree Service; and Abner Valdez-Cruz, co-owner of Ponchos Mexican Grill. Each contestant has competed to raise the most donations in support of The Helianthus Project and its mission of combating human trafficking and supporting survivors.

Madalyn Ricciardi of Bluffton shaves Geoff Cunningham’s beard during The Helianthu Project’s second annual Battle of the Beards fundraiser on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Brody’s Bar & Grill on Lady’s Island. Amber Hewitt/File/The Island News

What separates Battle of the Beards from a traditional fundraiser is the consequence awaiting the losers.

Barbers of the Lowcountry has joined the event as what organizers call the “Axe Wielders of Beards.” At the conclusion of the fundraiser, the contestants who raise the least amount of money will have their beards shaved live in front of attendees.

Organizers say the event has become one of their most successful community fundraisers, bringing together local businesses, families and supporters while helping fund programs aimed at raising awareness of human trafficking and assisting survivors.

“The Battle of the Beards brings local businesses, families, and supporters together for a fun evening while helping fund critical services and awareness efforts in our community,” organizers said in announcing the event.

According to promotional materials, proceeds from the event will benefit Esther’s House, a survivor-centered program supported through The Helianthus Project. The organization works to raise awareness about human trafficking while providing advocacy, education and support services for survivors across South Carolina and beyond.

In addition to the fundraising competition, organizers are seeking event sponsors and encouraging community members to support contestants through donations and attendance at the June 20 event. Sponsorships and donations directly support anti-human trafficking initiatives and survivor advocacy efforts throughout the region.

The Helianthus Project describes its mission as raising awareness, supporting survivors and combating human trafficking through education, advocacy and community engagement.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.