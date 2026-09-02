Susi’s gamble gives Dolphins thrilling win

BC 2-0 for first time since 1985

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

Wins have been hard to come by for Battery Creek’s football team for most of the past three decades, so when the Dolphins found themselves 2 yards and 50 seconds away from their first 2-0 start since 1985, Ed Susi knew exactly what to do.

Go for it.

Eddie Heyward followed up his touchdown run with a two-point conversion run that lifted Battery Creek to a 29-28 home win over John Paul II in the type of game the Dolphins are more accustomed to losing.

Creek fans’ enthusiasm was at its highest in as long as anyone can remember after a season-opening 22-6 win at Whale Branch, but JPII spoiled the good vibes when Alan Wolf hit Zach Moulton for a 57-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and set off a wild back-and-forth affair.

The Dolphins answered on EJ Frazier’s 60-yard touchdown run, then pulled ahead when Michael Williams broke away for a 45-yard scoring run, giving Creek a 13-7 lead. The Golden Warriors answered before halftime, as Wolf and Moulton connected again for a 31-yard score and a 14-13 lead at the break.

Ethan Osterling’s interception set up John Paul II’s next scoring drive, as Jackson Reilley took advantage and found the end zone to put the Golden Warriors back in front, but Frazier had another response, breaking free for a 30-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion tied it at 21. JPII showed its mettle, though, and Jadon Inabinett finished off the drive with a 2-yard TD run, making it a 28-21 Golden Warriors lead.

Down to its last possession, Battery Creek drove the length of the field and Heyward hit paydirt with 50 seconds remaining, leaving Susi with an all-important decision.

He gambled everything, and Heyward hit the jackpot.

The two-point run gave the Dolphins a 29-28 lead, and an interception on JPII’s desperate heave sent Battery Creek into victory formation.

The Dolphins are 2-0 for the first time since 1985 as they seek their first winning season since 2002. They host Hardeeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Justin Jarrett is the sports editor of The Island News and the founder of LowcoSports.com. He was the sports editor of the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette for 6½ years. He has a passion for sports and community journalism and a questionable sense of humor.