HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Beaufort holds on to beat Whale Branch

LowcoSports.com

Braydon Moyd-Smalls threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Qualeek Isnar, and Beaufort held off a second-half charge from visiting Whale Branch for a 34-14 victory Friday night on Lady’s Island.

Moyd-Smalls threw first-half touchdown passes to Keaudre Jenkins and Isnar, staking Beaufort to a 14-0 halftime lead, and K’mari Mizell’s 40-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter.

The Warriors found something on offense after the break, though, and freshman Jamon Hayward broke a 52-yard touchdown run to keep Whale Branch in the game. The momentum was short-lived, though, because Moyd-Smalls and Isnar connected for their second touchdown pass of the night, a 66-yard strike that made it 27-6.

Freshman quarterback Jamar Bronner’s 44-yard touchdown run pulled the Warriors back within two scores and gave them some hope heading to the fourth quarter, but Beaufort’s defense stood strong in the final quarter, and Tavion Lundy’s 1-yard TD run sealed the win for the Eagles.

Beaufort (1-1) hosts Hanahan at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Whale Branch (0-2) travels to Blackville-Hilda.

Beaufort Academy’s Gunnar Andrews manages to break the tackle from Patrick Henry’s Connor Walsh during their non-region game Friday, Aug. 28, at BA’s Merritt Field. The Eagles lost the game to the Patriots 23-8. The Eagles dropped to 0-2, while the Patriots improved to 1-1. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
Patrick Henry 23, Beaufort Academy 8

Luke Sobey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Kai Sobey added one to help the Patriots claim a 23-8 road win over Beaufort Academy on Friday at Merritt Field.

The Eagles’ defense kept them in the game for most of the night, but BA gave away four fumbles before finally getting on the board when Nic Shuford Jr. hit Gunnar Andrews for a touchdown and the two hooked up again for a two-point conversion.

Scores & Schedule

THURSDAY’S RESULT
Wilson 21, Hampton County 0
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Beaufort 34, Whale Branch 14
Hilton Head 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24
Wando 33, May River 20
Laney 36, Bluffton 20
Claxton 32, Hardeeville 12
Eau Claire 16, Ridgeland 6
Battery Creek 29, John Paul II 28
HHCA 38, Wilson Hall 26
Cross 57, HHP 8
Patrick Henry 23, Beaufort Academy 8
Colleton Prep 1, Thomas Heyward 0 (FF)
THURSDAY’S GAME (Sept. 3)
May River vs. Mountain View Prep, 7 p.m. (at Gray Collegiate)
FRIDAY’S GAMES (Sept. 4)
Hanahan at Beaufort, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Hill at Hilton Head, 7 p.m.
Bluffton at N. Florida Educational Institute, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland at Colleton Co., 7:30 p.m.
Hampton Co. at Silver Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
Hardeeville at Battery Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Whale Branch at Blackville-Hilda, 7:30 p.m.
St. John’s Christian at Colleton Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Pinewood Prep at John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Prep, 5 p.m.
Thomas Heyward at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.

With only 5:35 left in the first half in their non-region game, Beaufort High School’s Qualeck Isnar, center, evades Whale Branch’s Jkwan Jennkins, left, and Jayman Hayward and scampers about 65 yards for a touchdown Friday night, Aug. 28, 2026, in Beaufort. The host Eagles went on to win the game 34-14, improving their overall season record to 1-1 while the Whale Branch Warriors dropped to 0-2. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
Beaufort’s Javon Brunson, center, tries to outrun the Whale Branch defense as teammate Stephen Mader moves in to help clear the way during the first half of their non-region game. The Beaufort Eagles went on defeat the Whale Branch Warriors 34-14 to improve their overall record to 1-1. The Warriors drop to 2-0. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
Beaufort Academy’s Gunnar Andrews manages to break the tackle from Patrick Henry’s Connor Walsh during their non-region game Friday, Aug. 28, at BA’s Merritt Field. The Eagles lost the game to the Patriots 23-8. The Eagles dropped to 0-2, while the Patriots improved to 1-1. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
Beaufort Academy’s Terry Dortch makes flying tackle and brings down Patrick Henry’s Kai Sobey during the fist half Friday night, Ag. 28, at BA’s Merritt Field. The Eagles lost to the Patriots 23-8 and dropped their overall record to 0-2 while the Patriots improved to 1-1. Bob Sofaly/The Island News