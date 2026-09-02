HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Beaufort holds on to beat Whale Branch

LowcoSports.com

Braydon Moyd-Smalls threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Qualeek Isnar, and Beaufort held off a second-half charge from visiting Whale Branch for a 34-14 victory Friday night on Lady’s Island.

Moyd-Smalls threw first-half touchdown passes to Keaudre Jenkins and Isnar, staking Beaufort to a 14-0 halftime lead, and K’mari Mizell’s 40-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter.

The Warriors found something on offense after the break, though, and freshman Jamon Hayward broke a 52-yard touchdown run to keep Whale Branch in the game. The momentum was short-lived, though, because Moyd-Smalls and Isnar connected for their second touchdown pass of the night, a 66-yard strike that made it 27-6.

Freshman quarterback Jamar Bronner’s 44-yard touchdown run pulled the Warriors back within two scores and gave them some hope heading to the fourth quarter, but Beaufort’s defense stood strong in the final quarter, and Tavion Lundy’s 1-yard TD run sealed the win for the Eagles.

Beaufort (1-1) hosts Hanahan at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Whale Branch (0-2) travels to Blackville-Hilda. Beaufort Academy’s Gunnar Andrews manages to break the tackle from Patrick Henry’s Connor Walsh during their non-region game Friday, Aug. 28, at BA’s Merritt Field. The Eagles lost the game to the Patriots 23-8. The Eagles dropped to 0-2, while the Patriots improved to 1-1. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Patrick Henry 23, Beaufort Academy 8

Luke Sobey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Kai Sobey added one to help the Patriots claim a 23-8 road win over Beaufort Academy on Friday at Merritt Field.

The Eagles’ defense kept them in the game for most of the night, but BA gave away four fumbles before finally getting on the board when Nic Shuford Jr. hit Gunnar Andrews for a touchdown and the two hooked up again for a two-point conversion.

Scores & Schedule THURSDAY’S RESULT

Wilson 21, Hampton County 0

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Beaufort 34, Whale Branch 14

Hilton Head 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24

Wando 33, May River 20

Laney 36, Bluffton 20

Claxton 32, Hardeeville 12

Eau Claire 16, Ridgeland 6

Battery Creek 29, John Paul II 28

HHCA 38, Wilson Hall 26

Cross 57, HHP 8

Patrick Henry 23, Beaufort Academy 8

Colleton Prep 1, Thomas Heyward 0 (FF)

THURSDAY’S GAME (Sept. 3)

May River vs. Mountain View Prep, 7 p.m. (at Gray Collegiate)

FRIDAY’S GAMES (Sept. 4)

Hanahan at Beaufort, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Hill at Hilton Head, 7 p.m.

Bluffton at N. Florida Educational Institute, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland at Colleton Co., 7:30 p.m.

Hampton Co. at Silver Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

Hardeeville at Battery Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Whale Branch at Blackville-Hilda, 7:30 p.m.

St. John’s Christian at Colleton Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Pinewood Prep at John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Prep, 5 p.m.

Thomas Heyward at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.