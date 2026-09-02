Club Karate of Lady’s Island shines in Las Vegas

Special to The Island News

The members of Club Karate of Lady’s Island made their remarkable presence known in Las Vegas during the week of July 15 through 19.

Club Karate owner Chuck Elias and fellow black belt Ronnie Hughes traveled to the city known for its intense heat — reaching 110° — to engage in several days of martial arts training and competition.

Their trip included attending a special tribute honoring martial arts legend Chuck Norris. The event was attended by numerous celebrities and members of the Norris family, celebrating the legacy of one of martial arts’ most iconic figures.

The three-day United Fighting Arts Federation tournament featured competitors from around the globe and marked the start of a new tournament circuit year. Ronnie Hughes distinguished himself by earning third place in fighting and third place in weapons forms. Club Karate owner Chuck Elias was victorious as the United Fighting Arts Federation Grand Champion of Fighting earlier this summer in Las Vegas. He poses with the trophy between Danni and Dakota Norris, children of the late champion and actor Chuck Norris. Photo courtesy of Club Karate

Elias, who recently concluded his “farewell tour” from competition, couldn’t resist one last challenge. He entered the tournament and emerged victorious as Grand Champion in fighting, capping off a stellar year of competition.

Throughout the year, Elias amassed an impressive record, including 13 first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and two grand championships. His outstanding performance earned him the UFAF (United Fighting Arts Federation) Men’s Competitor of the Year award.

The highlight of the trip — and a proud moment for the community — came when Club Karate was recognized as the UFAF School of the Year.

“This award is not about me; it’s about all the students and their families who have supported not only Club Karate but UFAF and our community,” Elias said.