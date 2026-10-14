Student struck by vehicle at Battery Creek High School

School district says incident appears accidental; student’s condition unknown

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A student was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, on the campus of Battery Creek High School in Beaufort, according to the Beaufort County School District.

In a message sent to families and shared with The Island News by district spokesperson Candace Bruder, school officials said the incident appears to have been accidental.

“Based on the information available at this time, the incident appears to have been an accident,” the message stated.

Emergency responders assisted at the scene, and the student’s parents were notified.

The district did not release information about the student’s age, injuries or current condition, citing privacy laws and respect for the student and family.

School officials also encouraged parents whose children may have witnessed the incident to contact the school if their children need additional support.

“If your child witnessed the incident and may need support, please contact the school so we can connect them with available resources,” the message stated.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether law enforcement responded, were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.