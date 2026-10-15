John Paul II earns 1st win of the year

LowcoSports.com

John Paul II picked up its first win of the season Friday, Oct. 9, routing Hilton Head Prep 41-6 in an afternoon clash in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

Jadon Inabinett racked up 182 yards on six carries and scored three touchdowns to lead a dominant ground game for the Golden Warriors, who attempted only one pass and didn’t complete any. Taylor Murphy added 95 yards and a touchdown on four carries, and quarterback Alan Wolf had a rushing score.

It was 41-0 at halftime, and JPII nearly finished off the shutout before the reserves allowed a fourth-quarter score. Sean Phalen led a strong defensive effort with six tackles, including three tackles for loss, while Russell Spencer added five tackles with two TFLs, and Zachary Moulton and Nicklaus Feltner each had an interception.

JPII (1-6) is back in action Friday, hosting Laurence Manning at David J. Spisso Field in Hardeeville in a SCISA Region 2-4A game that was postponed last month due to inclement weather.