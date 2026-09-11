Shooting her shot

USC Beaufort’s Sophia Willis, left, manages to keep West Alabama’s Hollie Gillies away from the ball and takes a shot at goal during the first half of their NCAA Division II soccer game Saturday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2026, at Fin Land Field in Bluffton. Willis went on to score during the second half, giving the Lady Sand Sharks a 1-0 win to improve their overall record to 3-1-0. Bob Sofaly/The Island News