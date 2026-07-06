Scratch Italian Kitchen closing; Piace Pizza moving

Shell Point restaurant purchased by Lady’s Island pizza restaurant

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

Scratch Italian Kitchen + Bar in Shell Point is closing later this month and Piace Pizza, currently located on Lady’s Island, will be taking its place.

According to Nick Borregine, the owner of Scratch, as well as Fat Patties, its predecessor for more than a decade in the same location, the business was sold to Piace.

“Our last day is the [July 26],” he said Monday afternoon. “We’ll be closed on [July 27], and they’ll have about a week to turn it into themselves.”

A post on the Scratch Facebook page Monday afternoon announced the closing.

“To our incredible Community, Friends, and Guests, Scratch will be closing on July 26th.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it comes at the right time for our family as we prepare to step into our next season. While it is bittersweet to say goodbye we are not going anywhere. Keep an eye out for future special event catering. We love this community and all of you.

“Thanks to all of our staff over the 15 years in this building. Thanks to all of you who allowed us to be part of your lives. We are grateful for all the memories and the entire journey.

“With our deepest gratitude,”

The move by Piace, located at 1 Merchant’s Lane on Lady’s Island, was announced in a Facebook post earlier in the day.

“We have some important & bittersweet news to share.

“After so many wonderful years on Lady’s Island, Piace Pizza is moving to 831 Parris Island Gateway in Shell Point area! While we’re sad to leave the community that has supported us for so long, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to grow. Our new location will give us more room to serve you and expand our menu with even more delicious options.

“Our last day on Lady’s Island will be Sunday, July 26. Our sister restaurant next door will be closing on Friday, July 17 so we can begin the moving process and get back to serving you as quickly as possible.

“We’re hoping to open our new location around August 7 (pending the move), and we’ll keep everyone updated if that date changes.

“Thank you for your love, support, and loyalty over the years. You aren’t just our customers — you’ve become family. We can’t wait to welcome you to our new home and continue serving you for many years to come.”

Mike McCombs is the editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.