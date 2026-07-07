Lowcountry Lowdown: Fourth festivities highlight community support

By Lolita Huckaby

BEAUFORT

Kudos to the city of Beaufort and town of Port Royal – their employees and dozens of volunteers — for providing folks, by most accounts, wonderful July 4th activities.

The city’s First Friday, which has been a monthly Main Street Beaufort tradition for more than a decade, of course had a 4th theme, with a live band music playing on Bay Street — which was closed to traffic — a petting zoo and a miniature train that toured waving kids around the block.

The retail stores – at least the half that stayed open after-hours – and restaurants seemed to be doing a booming business. Real estate offices, of which there are certainly plenty in the downtown area, were closed.

Reportedly, there was little evidence of the city’s new “social district” provisions, which allow participants to walk about with adult beverages purchased at either of the two bars participating in the program.

On Saturday, there was a children’s parade through the downtown area and into the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, an event which brought out dozens of decorated kiddies and flag-waving parents.

There was a real “family vibe” in the air.

Same down in Port Royal, where citizens on Wednesday celebrated opening of the town’s new splash pad. Located in the Bruce Edgerly Park on 16th Street, the pad is being promoted as “a new way to play in Port Royal.”

Beaufort City Council, at one time, discussed putting a splash pad in the waterfront park but it was considered too much of an injury liability.

Port Royal’s schedule carried on most of the day with the Parris Island Marine Corps Band and others playing down at the Sands, concluding the annual fireworks display which lit up the river.

Some might not remember this northern Beaufort County fireworks tradition hit a snag in 2020 when Port Royal AND Parris Island canceled their fireworks because of concerns about COVID.

The Marine Corps Recruit Depot chose not to continue with its show, due to security issues but Port Royal “played on,” even though the 2021 show did have to be postponed due to an embarrassing technical malfunction.

(The Port Royal show did go on in September, kicking off the Labor Day Weekend.)

All this in the midst of a heat wave that’s keeping many – dare we say, most – folks inside for air-conditioned conditions.

One interesting observation, driving down Bay Street Saturday afternoon, was the presence of a number of small groups, with their folding chairs and glasses of ice tea, set up along the Bluff, looking out at the Beaufort River, enjoying the breeze, possibly thanking God they’re not out there on that sand bar.

‘Ben Franklin’s’ visit to Beaufort adds to 4th fun

BEAUFORT — Since this column seems to be taking a positive note, kudos are due to the Historic Beaufort Foundation and their partners, the City of Beaufort, the county 250th Committee and others who started off July with a patriotic splash (no one fell in the water!).

To bring focus to the historic aspect of the 250th anniversary, the group sponsored several speaking events on Wednesday including a visit from GregRobin Smith, a living history presenter and Shakespearean actor from Seattle who brought the presence of “Benjamin Franklin” to Beaufort.

(The Waterfront Park looked amazingly nice, with new landscaping and a perimeter fence, proposed by businessman Dick Stewart but paid for by the city, even if the city officials haven’t gotten an estimate yet on the cost to repair this failing asset.)

In addition to Smith braving the heat in his authentic Ben Franklin attire, special tribute must be paid to HBF director Lisa Sundra who stood with Smith, holding a kite, waiting, but not hoping, for lightning to strike.

Presence of ALRP cameras highlighted at HHI shooting

BEAUFORT — On a less than positive note, there’s been considerable online discussion recently about the growing presence of surveillance video cameras in the community, a presence which played out July 4 at Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Island.

Unfortunately, seven individuals suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds in a shooting after an altercation near the beach.

Fortunately, the area had security cameras and Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) which helped the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to arrest four suspects within hours.

In response to public concerns about crime in the in the area, Hilton Head Island town officials were all ready at work to install surveillance cameras.

A recent report in The Island Packet stated there are at least 70 such automatic pole-mounted surveillance devices, which can also read auto license plates, placed throughout the county.

Some consider the ALPR’s an invasion of privacy because the data they collect can be used to determine individual’s travel patterns. Their use has been legally challenged in lawsuits across the country.

Lolita Huckaby Watson is a community volunteer and newspaper columnist. In her former role as a reporter with The Beaufort Gazette, The Savannah Morning News, Bluffton Today and Beaufort Today, she prided herself in trying to stay neutral and unbiased. As a columnist, these are her opinions. The Rowland, N.C. native’s goal is to be factual but opinionated, based on her own observations. Feel free to contact her at bftbay@gmail.com.