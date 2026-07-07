Celebrating 250: July 4 Fireworks at The Sands

People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

Photos by Amber Hewitt /The Island News

The Parris Island Marine Corps Band plays for the crowd as the fireworks go off behind them celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America at The Sands Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
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The Parris Island Marine Corps Band plays for the crowd as the fireworks go off behind them celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America at The Sands Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
People gather on the Henry Robinson Boardwalk at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
Mayor Kevin Phillips and the Port Royal Town Council join the Parris Island Marine Corps Band ahead of the Port Royal fireworks show celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America at The Sands Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People gather at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, in anticipation of the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People gather at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, in anticipation of the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
The Parris Island Marine Corps Band plays for the crowd as the fireworks go off behind them celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America at The Sands Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
The Parris Island Marine Corps Band plays for the crowd as the fireworks go off behind them celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America at The Sands Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Parris Island Marine Corps Band plays for the crowd as the fireworks go off behind them celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America at The Sands Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
People were gathered at The Sands on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal, to watch the fireworks display celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
The Parris Island Marine Corps Band plays ahead of the Port Royal fireworks show celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America at The Sands Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Parris Island Marine Corps Band plays ahead of the Port Royal fireworks show celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America at The Sands Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News