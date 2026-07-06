Ribaut Road Walgreens to close in August

Pharmacy will shut down in about two weeks

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

Those who live in the Mossy Oaks area of Beaufort and Port Royal will soon have one fewer pharmacy option.

The Walgreens located at 1294 Ribaut Road in Beaufort is set to close in August, with its pharmacy actually shuttering roughly two weeks from now on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

According signs at the entrance of the store, the pharmacy will close at noon on July 15, while the store will close entirely at noon on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. Pharmacy records from the location will be transferred to the Walgreens location at 2363 Boundary Street. There is also a Walgreens location at 155 Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island.

The closest pharmacy to the soon-to-close location is the CVS at 1500 Ribaut Road in Port Royal.

According to a Walgreens employee, most merchandise from the location will be transferred to other stores or back to the warehouse, while products that expire prior to the end of 2026 will be identified and marked down accordingly for faster sale.

On Sunday evening, there was a cart of perishable merchandise near the front of the store already marked as low as 50 percent off.

Prior to Walgreens, the building was home to Rite Aid and, before it, Eckerd Drugs. Before that, there was a restaurant on the site.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.