Four St. Helena Island residents arrested after Coligny Beach shooting wounds seven

BCSO: Fight between two groups led to gunfire during Fourth of July celebrations on Hilton Head Island

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Four St. Helena Island residents have been arrested in connection with a Fourth of July shooting at Coligny Beach that wounded seven people, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:20 p.m. Saturday as thousands of people gathered on Hilton Head Island for Independence Day celebrations.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple reports of gunfire in the Coligny Beach area. Deputies who were already working in the area responded immediately as additional information continued to come in.

Seven people suffered what investigators described as non-fatal gunshot wounds and were transported to multiple area hospitals for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the identities or conditions of the victims.

Investigators determined the shooting began after an argument between two groups in the public beach access area escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, shots were fired before those involved fled the scene.

Deputies quickly gathered information from witnesses and relayed it to responding units, allowing law enforcement to identify and detain several people believed to have been involved.

Following additional investigation and interviews, the Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects, all from St. Helena Island.

Jayden Lorenzo Hawes, 18, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace. Booking records show Hawes was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 5:35 a.m., Sunday.

Quazeir Rasheem Davis, 17, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated breach of peace and sale or delivery of a firearm to and possession by certain persons unlawful. He was booked at 5:47 a.m., Sunday.

Marcello Lopez Royal, 17, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated breach of peace and sale or delivery of a firearm to and possession by certain persons unlawful. He was booked at 5:49 a.m., Sunday.

Christopher Charles Capers, 17, is charged with accessory after the fact. He was booked into the detention center at 5:50 a.m., Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple firearms were recovered during the investigation.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and additional charges are pending as detectives continue to process evidence and conduct interviews. Officials also said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact lead investigator Sgt. Aaron of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3436.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County using the P3 Tips app, by visiting TIPSBFT.com or by calling 844-TIPS-BFT.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Sunday morning that investigators do not yet have an update on the conditions of the seven victims. The agency expects to release additional information later Sunday.

The Island News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.