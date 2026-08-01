Salvation Army of the Lowcountry announces Back-to-School Supply Giveaway

Staff reports

The Salvation Army of the Lowcountry is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Giveaway from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Salvation Army located at 2505 North Street in Beaufort.

The event is designed to help local families prepare for the new school year by providing students with the supplies they need to start the year with confidence.

This community outreach is made possible through the generous support of local businesses, organizations, and individuals. The Salvation Army partnered with Walmart on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort as part of the national Stuff the Bus campaign. Together, the community donated more than 300 pounds of school supplies to benefit local students.

The Salvation Army also extends its sincere appreciation to TLMODA (Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association), whose generous donation of 100 backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies will directly impact children throughout the Lowcountry.

“No child should ever have to begin the school year without the tools they need to succeed,” said Lt. Sarah Andress, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of the Lowcountry.

“Back-to-school season can place a tremendous financial burden on families who are already struggling to make ends meet,” Lt. Glen Andress added. “Purchasing school supplies is often another difficult expense on top of food, housing, and utilities. Our hope is to relieve some of that burden so students can walk into the classroom on the very first day feeling prepared, confident, and ready to learn.”

The celebration will include free school supplies (while they last), snow cones, freshly grilled hot dogs, door prizes, brand new shoes, and family-friendly activities. Community members are invited to come out, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate the beginning of a new school year together.

“Meeting both the spiritual and physical needs of our neighbors in the name of Jesus Christ is at the heart of everything we do,” Lt. Sarah Andress said.

Families interested in attending or learning more about the event are encouraged to contact Lt. Sarah Andress at 704-488-1665.