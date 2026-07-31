Trash fire spreads, damages Burton home

Burton Fire District

Friday afternoon, July 31, 2026, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire & Emergency Services, Beaufort County EMS and Sheriff’s Office, responded to a reported house fire in Grays Hill.

Just after 12:30 p.m., today, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire on Chisholm Hill Road in Grays Hill. Initial reports stated that smoke and flames were visible and people were still inside the home.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find residents using a garden hose to contain and extinguish an exterior fire on the side of the home. While firefighters ensured that the exterior fire was extinguished, crews also entered the home to ensure that the fire had not spread inside and found it clear.

The fire was caused by an unattended trash fire which spread to the home and threatened a nearby shed.

No injuries were reported and damages were limited to the exterior of the home.

Burton fire officials remind citizens that it is a violation of both the Beaufort County Outdoor Burning Ordinance and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services’ air pollution regulations. Those in violation are subject to jail and/or fines.

“In addition to ordinance and regulation violations, burning trash is also significant health hazard and especially dangerous for children and those with underlying respiratory issues,” said Burton Fire District Lt. Jon Calcorzi. “Burning trash can also release … carcinogens.”