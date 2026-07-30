Freedman Arts District announces new Director of Development

Staff reports

The Freedman Arts District has announced the appointment of Sara Miller as its new Director of Development, bringing nearly a decade of nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and event management experience to the organization’s growing mission, according to a media release.

Miller joins the Freedman Arts District after eight years serving nonprofit organizations in higher education, conservation, and the arts, where she led development initiatives, coordinated large-scale fundraising campaigns, and managed community events. Her professional experience includes the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, where she witnessed firsthand the transformative impact that occurs when engaged board members, dedicated staff, patrons, artists, and the broader community unite around a shared appreciation for the arts.

A graduate of Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree, Miller relocated to Beaufort to fulfill her longtime dream of living near the coast. Since making Beaufort home, she has been drawn to the community’s creative spirit and rich cultural heritage.

“Throughout my life, I have naturally gravitated toward communities with a strong creative heartbeat,” Miller said in a news release. “Creative people tend to value authenticity and meaningful relationships — qualities that have always been important to me. While Beaufort’s beauty first drew me here, it is the vision of the Freedman Arts District to cultivate authentic creative experiences and preserve the area’s cultural heritage that truly inspired me to become part of this organization.”

As Director of Development, Miller will lead fundraising initiatives, cultivate donor relationships, develop strategic partnerships, and help expand community engagement to support the organization’s continued growth.

“Sara brings a unique combination of development expertise, event management experience, and a genuine passion for building community through the arts,” Freedman Arts District Executive Director Cherimie Weatherford said in the release. “As we continue to expand our impact throughout Beaufort, her leadership will be instrumental in helping us build meaningful relationships, strengthen philanthropic support, and bring our vision for arts, culture, and community to life.”

Miller said she is excited to help shape the organization’s future as the Freedman Arts District transforms multiple historic downtown buildings into vibrant spaces for artists, education, exhibitions, and community engagement.

“I’m excited to bring my background in development and event management to the Freedman Arts District and help advance this incredible mission,” Miller said.