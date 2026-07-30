Rays win Beaufort County Adult Baseball crown

Staff reports

In the third straight championship matchup between the same two teams, the Rays downed the Red Snappers 11-3 Wednesday night, July 29, 2026, to claim the Beaufort County Adult Men’s baseball League Summer Series championship at Burton Wells Recreation Center.

Team photo courtesy of Beaufort County Parks and Recreation

Rays second baseman Dustin Peper, scoops up the ball with his glove and tosses it to first base without changing hands to save time in the second inning against the Red Snappers during the Summer Series Championship game Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Burton Wells Recreation Center. The Rays went on to win 11-3 to become the Adult League champions. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
In the third straight championship matchup between the same two teams, the Rays downed the Red Snappers 11-3 Wednesday night, July 29, 2026, to claim the Beaufort County Adult Men’s baseball League Summer Series championship at Burton Wells Recreation Center. Team photo courtesy of Beaufort County Parks and Recreation
The Rays’ Weldon Smith slides safely into home while Red Snappers pitcher Garrison Gunby rushes in to cover the plate after a wild pitch during the second inning of the Summer Series Championship game Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Burton Wells Recreation Center. The Rays went on to win the game 11-3 to become the Adult League champions. Bob Sofaly/The Island News