Sen. Darline Graham to hold Beaufort meet-and-greet ahead of GOP runoff

Graham will meet with Lowcountry voters Sunday at Bricks on Boundary, two days before the Aug. 25 Republican runoff

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

U.S. Sen. Darline Graham will make a campaign stop in Beaufort on Sunday, Aug. 23, just two days before South Carolina Republican voters return to the polls to decide who will become the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by her late brother, Lindsey Graham.

Graham will hold a meet-and-greet beginning at 2 p.m. at Bricks on Boundary, 1422 Boundary Street.

The event will take place in the restaurant’s open front and outdoor spaces. Bricks on Boundary said it will remain open during its normal Sunday hours and continue seating customers in the dining room while the private event is underway.

Those planning to attend can register for the meet-and-greet through Eventbrite.

The Beaufort appearance comes during the final days of Graham’s runoff campaign against U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman. Graham has been endorsed by President Donald Trump in the race.

Graham and Norman advanced from the Aug. 11 special Republican primary after no candidate in the crowded field received more than 50% of the vote. Graham finished first and Norman second, forcing the Aug. 25 runoff.

The winner will become the Republican nominee in the Nov. 3 general election against Democratic nominee Annie Andrews.

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham to the U.S. Senate on July 13 following the death of her brother. She was sworn in the following day, becoming the first woman to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. Her appointment runs through Jan. 3, 2027.

Before her appointment, Graham served as commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. Her career in public service has also included positions with Clemson University, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and the S.C. Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Graham announced July 20 that she would seek a full term in the Senate.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.