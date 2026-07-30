Martha Conway

Sept. 26, 1935 – July 16, 2026

Burton

Martha Royette Conway, 90, passed quietly in her sleep on Thursday, July 16, 2026 in Beaufort, S.C., after an extended illness.

She was born in Excelsior Springs, Mo., on Sept. 26, 1935. She was married to Robert R. Conway who died in 2015. She was a resident of Burton, S.C.

She is survived by her brother Bud Cowling, from Virginia Beach, Va., her son, Robert Dale Conway and his wife from Nashville, Tenn., and her daughter, Gwen Frances Price from Beaufort, S.C. She had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.