Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 70 holding Back-to-School Bingo event

Staff reports

The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 70 invites the public to a Back-to-School Bingo on Saturday, Aug. 1. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the concession stand offers food at 5:30 p.m.; and the first bingo game starts at 6 p.m.

AmVets Post 70 is located at 1831 Ribaut Road in Port Royal.

Admission is free with a donation to the school supply drive. Organizers are requesting the following items: book bags, pencils, glue, markers, crayons, paper, folders, etc.

As there is no admission fee or cost for playing bingo, money is raised through the food concessions, bar, and purchase of 50/50 tickets. Prize baskets are won throughout the night for a variety of bingo games.

The Ladies Auxiliary proudly supports the veterans of AMVETS Post 70, their families, and our local community through volunteer service, fundraising, patriotic programs, and community outreach. Guided by the principles of patriotism, service, and Americanism, we are dedicated to honoring those who have served our nation while promoting fellowship, compassion, and community involvement.

For those unable to come to bingo, donations and cash are gladly accepted and can be dropped off at the post through Saturday, Aug. 1.