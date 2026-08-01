Old Fort Baptist Church’s Back-To-School event

Old Fort Baptist Church hosted a Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Old Fort Baptist Church hosted a Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Old Fort Baptist Church hosted a Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Old Fort Baptist Church hosted a Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Old Fort Baptist Church hosted a Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Old Fort Baptist Church hosted a Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Attendees select free items from tables during Old Fort Baptist Church’s Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Old Fort Baptist Church hosted a Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Old Fort Baptist Church hosted a Back-to-School event on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News