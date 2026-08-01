Praise Assembly Back-To-School Bash

Praise Assembly hosted its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Eight-year-old Noah Hughes enjoys playing in a puddle left behind after the fire department sprayed water to help kids beat the heat during the Praise Assembly Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Praise Assembly hosted its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Praise Assembly hosted its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Praise Assembly hosted its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Praise Assembly hosted its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Five-year-old Grayson Warren chooses a backpack during the Praise Assembly Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Five-year-old Grayson Warren chooses a backpack during the Praise Assembly Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Praise Assembly hosted its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News