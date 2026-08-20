Pringle signs with Nets

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

Nick Pringle is one step closer to his dream of playing in the NBA.

The Seabrook native and Whale Branch alumnus signed with the Brooklyn Nets, his agency announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but NBA insiders speculated that Pringle will be on an Exhibit 10 contract — a one-year, non-guaranteed deal — and his next stop is likely to be with Brooklyn’s’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

It’s the latest destination on a circuitous journey from the Lowcountry to the league for Pringle, who began his collegiate career at Wofford before stops at Dodge City Community College, Alabama, South Carolina, and Arkansas. He went undrafted this summer but landed with the Boston Celtics for the NBA Summer League season.

Former Whale Branch standout Nick Pringle plays above the rim Thursday, March 28, in No. 4 seed Alabama’s 89-87 upset of top-seeded North Carolina to advance to the Elite Eight at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Pringle scored just two points in the game but grabbed nine rebounds and dished out a team-high three assists. Photo courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics/FILE

After leading Whale Branch to the Class 2A state championship game as a senior in 2020, Pringle never settled in at Wofford and headed to the junior college ranks after his freshman season to further develop his game. He earned JUCO All-America honors for Dodge City, attracting attention from numerous major conference programs and landing at Alabama, where he was a major contributor for two seasons, including a trip to the 2023 Final Four.

He came home to South Carolina for the 2024-25 season and put up the best stat line of his collegiate career, averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks, then transferred to Arkansas to play for John Calipari in his final collegiate season.

A 6-foot-11 power forward, Pringle earned a reputation for his rebounding prowess and his proclivity to throw down thunderous dunks throughout his college career. He should have the opportunity to continue his development in the G League with hopes of earning a spot on Brooklyn’s NBA roster.

Justin Jarrett is the sports editor of The Island News and the founder of LowcoSports.com. He was the sports editor of the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette for 6½ years. He has a passion for sports and community journalism and a questionable sense of humor.