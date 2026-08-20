Body found behind Beaufort business Thursday morning

Beaufort Police have not released the man’s identity or details about the circumstances surrounding his death

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort Police are investigating after a body was found behind a business on Salem Road Thursday morning.

An employee of Randel’s Lawnmower Equipment Sales & Service found the man near the rear of the business Thursday morning, according to a source familiar with the incident.

Beaufort Police Department officers were called to 1499 Salem Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Aug. 20 for what police described as a medical call. Officers found the man dead when they arrived.

According to the source, the man had climbed over a fence separating the property from the Spanish Moss Trail and was not wearing clothing at the time of his death.

Police have not released the man’s identity or provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Beaufort Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Police have not said whether foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Lynch at 843-322-7928.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County through the P3 Tips app, online at TIPSBFT.com or by calling 1-844-TIPSBFT (1-844-847-7238). Tipsters should reference case No. 26B27881.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.