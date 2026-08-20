HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Rough season opener for JPII

LowcoSports.com

The high school football season got underway for SCISA teams last week, and John Paul II opened its campaign with a 42-8 loss at Hilton Head Christian Academy on Saturday, Aug. 15, marking the Golden Warriors’ 11th consecutive loss at the hands of the Eagles.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday at JPII’s home field at Hardeeville’s Richard Gray Sports Complex, but it was moved to HHCA due to safety concerns with portions of the home bleachers, then postponed until Saturday morning due to lightning.

It was a less-than-satisfying debut for JPII, which couldn’t slow down HHCA quarterback Kres Langhals and Co. Langhals completed 10 of 13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns and added 57 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Joey Houpt hauled in four passes for 119 yards and two scores, and Jackson Richardson had four catches for 73 yards and a TD. Hayne Burden broke off a school-record 99-yard touchdown run in the second half for HHCA.

JPII got on the board with a safety in the second quarter but trailed 22-2 at halftime. Jadon Inabinett found the end zone in the second half and finished with a team-high 62 rushing yards on 13 carries, while quarterback Zach Moulton was 6-for-16 for 48 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 47 yards on 12 attempts.

Nicklaus Feltner had nine tackles to lead the Golden Warriors’ defense.

JPII (0-1) travels to Augusta Christian on Friday.

BA opener wiped out

Beaufort Academy’s season-opening game at Merritt Field was scrapped after a lengthy lightning delay in the first quarter Friday night.

The Eagles were trailing visiting Calhoun Academy 16-0 when thunderstorms moved in and caused a stoppage of play. With no signs of the storms letting up, the game was eventually called off.

BA will try it again Friday, Aug. 21, with a road game at Hilton Head Christian Academy.