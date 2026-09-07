Beaufort County Democrats to host candidate meet-and-greet in Bluffton

Several Democratic candidates on the November ballot are expected to attend the party’s monthly meeting Wednesday

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort County voters will have an opportunity to meet several Democratic candidates running for state, federal and local offices during the Beaufort County Democratic Party’s monthly meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Ma Daisy’s Porch, 1255 May River Road in Old Town Bluffton.

Among those scheduled to attend are Nancy Lacore, Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District; Sam Skardon, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor; Carletha Frazier, candidate for Beaufort County auditor; Alphonso Small Jr., candidate for Beaufort County sheriff; and Jannine Mutterer, candidate for Beaufort County Council District 9.

Additional candidates may also attend, according to the Beaufort County Democratic Party.

Lacore, a retired three-star Navy admiral and former chief of the Navy Reserve, is the Democratic nominee for the 1st Congressional District, which includes much of Beaufort County. Federal Election Commission records confirm Lacore is running as a Democrat for the seat.

Skardon joined Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jermaine Johnson’s ticket this summer. Johnson announced Skardon, a former Charleston County Democratic Party chairman, as his running mate July 30.

Wednesday’s gathering is the county Democratic Party’s regular monthly meeting and is not an executive committee session. The meeting is open to Democrats interested in meeting candidates, learning more about the local party and becoming involved ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The party’s event listing also identifies Lacore and Skardon as featured guests for the Sept. 9 meeting.

Attendees may arrive early or remain after the meeting to purchase food from Ma Daisy’s Porch.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.