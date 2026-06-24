Physician assistant joins Beaufort Memorial Pulmonary Specialists

Staff reports

Beaufort Memorial is expanding access to respiratory healthcare and lung services in Beaufort, welcoming a board-certified physician assistant to its Pulmonary Specialists team, according to a media release.

Brooke Cox, PA-C, sees patients at the practice’s Beaufort location, focusing on general pulmonary care and treating common lung conditions like COPD and asthma.

A Virginia native, Cox holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Emory & Henry University and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

At Beaufort Memorial, Cox aims to combine her clinical expertise with her commitment to building relationships with her patients. Community-centered care and shared decision-making are critical, she said.

“Patient care is collaborative, so shared decision-making is very important in my approach,” Cox said in the news release. “I work to educate my patients, share my opinions and help them find the treatment options that fit their lifestyle.”

In addition to asthma and COPD, Cox’s personal background with autoimmune diagnoses drives her clinical interest in conditions like interstitial lung disease. Her personal experience with the medical field while growing up sparked an early interest in healthcare. That background, paired with her dedication to understanding the root cause of clinical issues, landed her in the Lowcountry as the newest physician assistant with Beaufort Memorial Pulmonary Specialists.