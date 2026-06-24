Filing for Beaufort City Council opens at noon on July 1

Staff reports

Registered voters in the City of Beaufort who are interested in serving in local government in an elected capacity have the opportunity to run for City Council this fall. Filing will open at noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Two council seats are on the ballot this November. In South Carolina, municipal offices are non-partisan, allowing qualified candidates to run for office by filing a Statement of Candidacy.

Those interested must live in the City of Beaufort and be a registered voter in South Carolina.

Packets are available now to be picked up from City Hall either in the first-floor lobby or the Office of City Clerk on the second floor. Packets are also available on the City of Beaufort’s website, under 2026 Municipal Election Information.

Packets must be returned in person to the Office of City Clerk no later than noon, Aug. 17, 2026. Packets may not be mailed in or emailed.

The filing fee for candidates for City Council is $150. Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in City Hall at 1911 Boundary Street.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Newly elected officeholders will be sworn in and begin their terms on Dec. 8, 2026.

If additional information is needed, call the City Clerk at 843-525-7024.