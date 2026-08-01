Letters to the Editor: Please thank Mr. Hyde

The column by Paul Hyde about the life and career of Sen. Lindsey Graham was a sensitive, accurate, and well written piece capturing his hard-won personal and political accomplishments.

And his enduring love of this country.

My dad was the 3rd Congressional District chairman of the Republican Party and advisor to Gov. Campbell when Lindsey came to our home to ask for dad’s advice and help with his first campaign for the House seat in Congress. He and dad worked long hours meeting and greeting to get out the votes in those days before campaigns were composed of television commercials. And they became friends. Lindsey’s contagious enthusiasm and small-town charm made him lots of friends, even in the political arena of Washington.

After dad read the column, he was emotional in saying “Please thank Mr. Hyde for the kind words upon Lindsey’s ‘passing.’”

— Jerry Floyd, St. Helena Island

Shame, shame, shame

Shame on Carol Lucas for disparaging the memory of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Shame on the editors for allowing it to be printed.

Shame on anyone delighting in the death of a good man.

For her to use God’s name in vain by suggesting God brought Sen. Graham to heaven to please Democrats is not a statement influenced by God, but rather by Satan. I couldn’t bring myself to read her commentary any further.

I’m also appalled that editors allowed it to be titled “Remembering Sen. Graham” — which implies a kind memorial. Carol always slams Republicans in a smarmy manner, so I thought she was finally going to be kind, especially as Sen. Graham was not even memorialized or laid to rest yet! He was beloved by many in South Carolina and was also a devoted veteran. Clearly Carol has no respect for the millions who did appreciate his lifetime of service to family and country.

She should be fired for this, as this time she went too far. Shame, shame, shame.

— Mary Norek, Beaufort