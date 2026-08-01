Testicular cancer can spread quickly – Know the signs

Special to The Island News

You are more likely to develop cancer the older you get. But for reasons scientists still don’t understand, testicular cancer is most likely to affect men in their 20s and 30s. Although relatively rare, testicular cancer often progresses quickly. This fast growth rate makes early detection and prompt treatment crucial.

“While testicular cancer can spread rapidly, it’s also one of the most treatable forms of cancer when caught early,” says Dr. Louis Plzak III at Beaufort Memorial Urology Specialists. “The 5-year survival rate for all stages of testicular cancer is 95%.”

Testicular cancer is a type of cancer that is caused by abnormal cells in the testicles. Most often this cancer starts in the germ cells, which are the cells that produce sperm.

Around 1 in 250 men develop testicular cancer. Around 8% will be older than 55, and around 6% will be children or teens, but most cases affect men between 20 to 34.

Signs and symptoms of testicular cancer

The most common signs and symptoms of testicular cancer include:

A painless lump or swelling in one testicle

Changes in the size or shape of your testicles

Dull ache or pain in your groin or lower abdomen

Feeling like your scrotum is heavier than usual

Fluid buildup in your scrotum

Pain or discomfort in your testicle or scrotum

Tenderness in your chest tissue

“If you notice a lump or swelling that has not disappeared after two weeks, call your primary care provider,” Dr. Plzak says. “Any unusual changes should be evaluated by a healthcare professional promptly.”

Risk factors for testicular cancer

While the exact cause of testicular cancer is unknown, certain factors may increase a person’s risk:

Age — Testicular cancer is most common in men between 15 and 35 years old.

Family history — Having a close relative with testicular cancer increases your risk.

Germ cell neoplasia in situ (GCNIS) — Also known as carcinoma in situ, GCNIS is a precancerous condition sometimes detected during fertility testing. GCNIS can develop into testicular cancer but does not always do so.

History of testicular cancer — Men who have had cancer in one testicle have an increased risk of developing cancer in the other testicle.

HIV infection

Race — Testicular cancer is more common in white men than in men of other races.

Undescended testicle — Men born with an undescended testicle, a condition called cryptorchidism, have a higher risk. Only around 3% of male babies experience this condition.

Regular self-exams are crucial for early detection of testicular cancer. A monthly self-exam may help identify any changes or abnormalities early on, potentially leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment.

“It is normal for each testicle to be slightly different in size, and they may feel slightly lumpy due to blood vessels and tissues inside them,” Dr. Plzak says. “The more you practice your self-exam, the more likely it is that you will notice if an abnormal mass appears.”

Diagnosing testicular cancer

If your doctor thinks you could have testicular cancer is suspected, you will need a series of tests, including a blood test, a physical exam and an ultrasound.

If cancer is suspected, your provider may perform a procedure called orchiectomy, which surgically removes the entire affected testicle to examine and biopsy it. Unlike other types of tumors, your doctor cannot take a small tissue biopsy from your testicle without increasing the risk of cancer cells spreading elsewhere.

If cancer is confirmed, you will need additional imaging such as CT scanning and X-rays to see if your cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Some people may need lymph node biopsies or removal.

Treatments for testicular cancer

Treatment for testicular cancer depends on the type and stage of the cancer, but all types of treatment are often highly effective. Depending on the type of cancer you have and whether it has spread, you may need chemotherapy, radiation, surgery or surveillance – or, in some cases, a combination of these treatments may be used.



