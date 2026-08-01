Understanding, managing UTI risk factors

By Peyton Erb McManus, PA-C

Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists

Experiencing the burning and frequent urination of a urinary tract infection (UTI) is no fun. You might be surprised to know that many of the risk factors of UTIs are under your control. If you find yourself getting UTIs frequently, talk with a medical provider about what you can do to lower your risk.

A UTI occurs when bacteria (often Escherichia coli, or E. coli) in the genital area enter the urethra and make their way into some portion of the urinary tract.

There are multiple types of UTIs, depending on where in the urinary tract the infection occurs. A bladder infection, for example, is a urinary tract infection that affects the bladder, while a kidney infection is a UTI that travels to the kidneys. Bladder infections are the most common type of UTI, but kidney infections can be the most serious.

UTIs are more common in women, but they can also affect men. If you have a UTI, you may experience a wide range of uncomfortable symptoms, including:

Abdominal pressure or cramping

Bloody or cloudy urine

Foul-smelling urine

Pain or burning while urinating

Persistent urge to urinate, even when the bladder is empty

People who have a kidney infection may also experience fever, chills, lower back pain, and nausea or vomiting.

If you think you have a UTI, check in with your medical provider. A UTI can be confirmed by testing a urine sample to detect bacterial growth in the urine. Peyton Erb McManus

Up to 60% of women and 12% of men will experience at least one UTI during their lifetime. Many factors can increase the risk of UTIs, and some of them change over time. Risk factors for urinary tract infections can include:

Abnormalities of the urinary tract, such as an enlarged prostate in men

Age (older adults and very young children are at greater risk)

Blockages in the urinary tract, such as kidney stones

Changes in the balance of vaginal flora caused by menopause or spermicide

Frequent antibiotic use

Health conditions, such as diabetes, that impact the immune system

Hormonal changes, such as pregnancy or menopause

Sexual activity, which can move bacteria into the urethra

Vesicoureteral reflux, where urine flows backward into the ureters

Some people develop UTIs more frequently — what’s known as “recurrent urinary tract infections.”

Many people believe that poor hygiene causes UTIs. But in reality, hygiene usually has little to do with it. There are many factors that can increase your risk of developing a UTI or of having recurrent infections.

While there’s no way to fully prevent urinary tract infections, you can take steps to lower your risk. If you’re experiencing recurrent UTIs, these tips may be particularly helpful:

Drink up. Staying hydrated is important when it comes to preventing UTIs. Fluids help flush bacteria in the urinary tract out of the body.

Staying hydrated is important when it comes to preventing UTIs. Fluids help flush bacteria in the urinary tract out of the body. Empty your bladder after having sex. Sexual activity can enable bacteria to enter the urinary tract, so pausing to urinate after sex can help flush bacteria back out.

Sexual activity can enable bacteria to enter the urinary tract, so pausing to urinate after sex can help flush bacteria back out. Go when you need to go. While it can be tempting to hold your urine when you’re busy, it’s not a good habit. Make sure you’re taking regular bathroom breaks to fully empty your bladder.

While it can be tempting to hold your urine when you’re busy, it’s not a good habit. Make sure you’re taking regular bathroom breaks to fully empty your bladder. Reconsider the type of birth control you’re using. Some types of birth control, including diaphragms and spermicide, can increase the risk of UTIs. Talk with your OBGYN about other options for preventing pregnancy. It’s also a good idea to rethink using scented products or douches in the genital area.

Some types of birth control, including diaphragms and spermicide, can increase the risk of UTIs. Talk with your OBGYN about other options for preventing pregnancy. It’s also a good idea to rethink using scented products or douches in the genital area. Talk with your provider about preventive meds. In some cases, antibiotics may be recommended as a preventive strategy, either in a daily dose or in a dose taken after sexual activity. For postmenopausal women, vaginal estrogen therapy may also help prevent UTIs.

If you frequently experience UTIs, don’t think you just have to suffer through them. By talking with your medical provider, you can come up with a plan that will help you reduce the risk of future infections.

Peyton Erb McManus, PA-C is a board-certified physician assistant who sees patients at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists in Beaufort and Okatie, offering wide-ranging OBGYN care to women of all ages.