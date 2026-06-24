Beaufort Memorial adds interventional cardiologist

Staff reports

Beaufort Memorial is enhancing access to cardiac care throughout the Lowcountry with the addition of a board-certified, fellowship-trained interventional cardiologist serving patients in Beaufort and Okatie, according to a media release.

Beaufort Memorial Heart Specialists has welcomed Dr. Paul Slota, who brings with him more than three decades of experience in general and interventional cardiology, including more than 10 years practicing on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton during his early career.

After earning his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa., Dr. Slota completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, participating in initial coronary stent trials as well.

Early in his career, Dr. Slota was a founding physician of Hilton Head Heart, where he cared for patients on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton and performed cardiac catheterization procedures at St. Joseph’s/Candler in Savannah for more than a decade.

“That was back when Bluffton was basically a single stoplight,” he recalled.

Dr. Slota and his wife Geralyn, an internist and geriatrician, decided to relocate their family to Rock Hill – then a bigger, more urban area – where he helped establish another cardiology practice as one of its founding interventional cardiologists. He saw patients there for nearly 20 years before he heard the call to return to the Lowcountry.

Dr. Slota will diagnose and treat patients with acute and chronic heart conditions at the Heart Specialists practice locations in both Beaufort and Okatie, as well as perform cardiac catheterization procedures at Beaufort Memorial. He specializes in caring for patients with coronary artery disease and heart failure, as well as managing arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats) and high cholesterol.

At the practice, Dr. Slota joins board-certified interventional cardiologists Drs. Stuart Smalheiser and Francis O’Neill, board-certified, fellowship-trained general cardiologist Dr. Terry Grainger and physician assistant Tara Kay, MMS, PA-C.

Beaufort Memorial Heart Specialists is located in Beaufort at 300 Midtown Drive and in Okatie at the Okatie Medical Pavilion (122 Okatie Center Blvd. North, Suite 300).