Staff Reports
Held on World Healing Day, the Springfest in Port Royal offered a meaningful mix of handmade goods, wellness services, and creative experiences that brought people together. Now in its fourth year under current leadership, the event continues to grow with a focus on providing a safe and successful space for vendors, despite challenges like a last-minute food truck cancellation. Looking ahead, organizers hope to expand next year with a street setup in front of ZenDen and Town Hall, adding more vendors and food while preserving the festival’s unique, artisan-driven vibe.
Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Photos: Springfest in Port Royal
Staff Reports