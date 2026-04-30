Junior Service League of Beaufort accepting applications for new members

Staff reports

Members of the Junior Service League of Beaufort (JSLB) held a Recruitment Soirée on Thursday, April 23, at Marker 244 in Port Royal. JSLB is accepting applications for new members through Aug. 1, 2026, inviting women in the community to join its mission of volunteerism and civic impact.

Known for its hands-on service and philanthropic leadership, the League supports a range of local initiatives, including partnerships with organizations like CAPA and Hopeful Horizons, as well as broader community outreach and fundraising efforts that benefit Beaufort County.

Members contribute their time through monthly meetings, service projects, and volunteer shifts, helping address critical needs while building connections and leadership skills.

The League also offers a structured provisional program for new members, providing a clear pathway to get involved and make a meaningful difference in the community. Those interested in service, networking, and local impact are encouraged to apply.

Click here to learn more about the application process.