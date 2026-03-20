Dancing With Our Stars

The Beaufort Dance Company kicked off Night 2 of CAPA’s Dancing With Our Stars on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The event raised a total of $389,823.79.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Mark Cutler and Ellyn Grace Tuckwiller win CAPA’s Dancing With Our Stars Best Choreography Award on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at USC Beaufort’s Performing Arts Center. The event raised a total of $389,823.79. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Raising $71,366.92 in donations, Emily Webb and Laura Dansky win CAPA’s Dancing With Our Stars People’s Choice Award on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at USC Beaufort’s Performing Arts Center. The event raised a total of $389,823.79. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Megan Clavijo and Connor Cave win CAPA’s Dancing With Our Star Style/Best Costume Award on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at USC Beaufort’s Performing Arts Center. The event raised a total of $389,823.79. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Nan Sutton and Kimani Brown-Carpenter win CAPA’s Dancing With Our Stars Alumni Award on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at USC Beaufort’s Performing Arts Center. The event raised a total of $389,823.79. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Shykeem Gardner and Lori Howell win CAPA’s Dancing With Our Stars CAPA’s Kids Choice Award on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at USC Beaufort’s Performing Arts Center. The event raised a total of $389,823.79. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Erin Hancock and Bryan Stinger win CAPA’s Dancing With Our Stars Judges Choice Award on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at USC Beaufort’s Performing Arts Center. The event raised a total of $389,823.79. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Beaufort Dance Company kicks off Night 2 of CAPA’s Dancing With Our Stars on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at USC Beaufort’s Performing Arts Center. The event raised a total of $389,823.79. Amber Hewitt/The Island News