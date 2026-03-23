Veteran of the Week – Craig Bowman Sr.

Craig Bowman

American Legion Beaufort Post 207 brings you Craig Bowman, Sr., 56, who joined the U.S. Army in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1987. After Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., he trained to be a Combat Engineer.

He was first assigned to duty in Korea clearing minefields along the DMZ. He next served at Fort Ord/Irwin, Calif., training other Combat Engineers. His following tour of duty was at Fort Benning, Ga., training Army ROTC officers in explosives.

He separated in 1990 and used the GI Bill to attend the University of North Florida earning a degree in history and political science. He is self employed and belongs to the VFW, AMVETS and DAV, is on the board of directors for Honor Flight of Savannah, belongs to the Scottish Society of Charleston and the South Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution; South Carolina had more battles and skirmishes than any other colony during the Revolutionary War.

Craig Bowman

He is married to Amy Bowman of State Farm’s office in Port Royal.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 207. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.