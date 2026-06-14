The Complete Student celebrates Class of 2026

Commencement ceremony held at independent Port Royal school

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The Complete Student celebrated its Class of 2026 on Saturday, May 30, recognizing graduates during a commencement ceremony held on the school’s campus.

Family members, friends, faculty and staff gathered to honor the graduates as they completed their high school careers and prepared for the next stage of their lives.

Founded in Port Royal in 2015, The Complete Student is an accredited independent private school serving students in Grades 5 through 12. The nonprofit school focuses on individualized instruction, small class sizes and a multidisciplinary approach to learning designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of students.

Bella Seanz celebrates her graduation from The Complete Student in Beaufort on Saturday, May, 30, 2026, surrounded by family members following commencement ceremonies. Seanz completed her studies as part of the Class of 2026 and joined fellow graduates in marking the milestone achievement. Asa Aarons Smith/The Island News

According to the school’s mission, The Complete Student seeks to provide a challenging and enriching learning environment for students with a variety of academic strengths and challenges while encouraging skill development, empathy and preparation for life after graduation.

The school’s educational philosophy emphasizes teaching students how to think rather than what to think, with a focus on problem-solving, creativity, personal growth and collaboration.

For the members of the Class of 2026, commencement marked the culmination of years of academic work, personal growth and perseverance. As graduates received their diplomas, they joined the ranks of The Complete Student alumni and prepared to pursue opportunities in higher education, careers, military service and other endeavors.

The ceremony served as a celebration of both achievement and possibility, recognizing the journeys that brought students to graduation and the opportunities that await them beyond high school.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.