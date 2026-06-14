John Paul II Catholic School celebrates Class of 2026

Graduates receive diplomas during May 28 commencement ceremony in Okatie

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

John Paul II Catholic School celebrated its Class of 2026 on May 28 during commencement exercises held on the school’s campus.

Family members, friends, faculty and staff gathered to recognize graduates as they completed their high school careers and prepared for the next stage of their education and professional lives.

John Paul II Catholic School, located in Okatie, serves students in grades 6 through 12 and draws families from across Beaufort and Jasper counties. The school opened in 2013 and is the only Catholic middle and high school serving the South Carolina Lowcountry.

The commencement ceremony marked the culmination of years of academic work, extracurricular involvement and service for members of the graduating class.

As graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, they joined the ranks of John Paul II alumni and prepared to pursue opportunities in college, the workforce, military service and other endeavors.

The Class of 2026 leaves behind a legacy shaped by academics, athletics, fine arts and community involvement while looking ahead to the opportunities that await beyond high school.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.